April 25 (UPI) -- Central Michigan University quarterback John Keller is in serious condition after being shot at an off-campus party Saturday night, school officials said.

In a statement released Sunday, CMU President Dr. Bob Davies said Keller was among two shooting victims at the party. Keller was in critical condition, while another CMU student, Tyler Bunting, was in stable condition.

"I and many other CMU staff have personally reached out to each of the students and their families to offer support," Davies said in the news release. "We are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers. Please join me in hoping for a speedy recovery for both individuals."

Deputies were called to the apartment complex shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday. Investigators said a party was happening when several people arrived and a fight broke out.

During the scuffle, someone left to retrieve a gun from a vehicle and then started firing into the apartment, police said. Keller and Bunting were each hit once by the gunfire.

Authorities said Bunting was transported to a hospital in Midland, Mich. Keller was airlifted to a hospital in Flint.

"Local law enforcement, led by the Isabella County Sheriff, continues to investigate the incident and is searching for the suspect or suspects involved," Davies said. "I am grateful for the collaboration and care of our region's public safety agencies."

Keller started his college football career at the University of Cincinnati. He later transferred to Pearl River Community College before sitting out last season at Central Michigan.