April 23 (UPI) -- Golf legend Tiger Woods on Friday posted a photo of himself on crutches with a walking boot on his right leg while at his backyard practice course in Jupiter, Fla.

The image, which Woods shared on Instagram, also features the 15-time major champion standing next to his dog, Bugs. The photo is the first of Woods since his involvement in a serious one-vehicle crash on Feb. 23 in Southern California.

"My course is coming along faster than I am," Woods wrote. "But it's nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man's best friend."

RELATED Police report details moments after Tiger Woods crashed SUV near LA

Woods sustained multiple injuries to his right leg and foot in the accident, which occurred while he was traveling to a corporate event.

The 45-year-old Woods was hospitalized for nearly a month before returning from Los Angeles to his South Florida home in mid-March.

Woods' post Friday is the first update he has provided since March 16, when he announced his return to Florida.

Woods was traveling nearly twice the speed limit on a stretch of road known for crashes, according to a police report released two weeks ago. He was believed to be going more than 80 miles per hour and clipped a tree at 75 mph.

His SUV rolled several times, and the report said Woods failed to use his brakes. He was not cited in the crash.