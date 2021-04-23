April 23 (UPI) -- Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo chipped in for an eagle during his most recent golf performance on the Korn Ferry Tour.

He earned a sponsor's exemption to play in the Veritex Bank Championship from Thursday through Sunday at Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington, Texas.

Romo, who has made four starts on the PGA Tour, appeared in another Korn Ferry Tour event in July, but had to withdraw from that start.

He carded his latest eagle on hole No. 10 Thursday, but went on to shoot a 7-over par 77 in the first round. He ranks No. 154 out of 155 players in the field at the tournament.

Romo smacked his second shot about 30 feet from flag on the Par 5, 566-yard hole. He then stepped near the fringe and used his wedge to loft a shot toward the green.

Romo took a half swing and landed the ball to the right of the hole. The ball rolled down a small slope for several feet before it dropped.

Romo had three birdies, four bogeys, three double bogeys and a triple bogey in the first round.

The Korn Ferry Tour is a developmental tour for the PGA Tour. The tour features professional golfers who haven't made the PGA Tour cut or those who haven't accomplished enough to remain on the PGA Tour.

The winner of the Veritex Bank Championship takes home $108,000 of the $600,000 total prize purse. Anders Albertson carded a 9-under par 62 to take the first round lead Thursday in Arlington.