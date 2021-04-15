April 15 (UPI) -- The Dallas Wings selected University of Texas star post player Charli Collier with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft on Thursday.

Collier, a Texas native, was the first Longhorns player to be the WNBA's top selection and the second from the Big 12 Conference, joining former Baylor center Brittney Griner (2013).

"My heart is racing right now because I worked so hard for this," Collier said. "This is a game that I love. I deserve to be here and I'm built for it. This is my moment."

The 6-foot-5 Collier averaged 19 points and 11.3 rebounds per game last season for the Longhorns, who reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA women's tournament. She is a draft-eligible junior because she turns 22 this year.

The Wings took another post player with the No. 2 pick, selecting Finland's Awak Kuier. She became the sixth international player who didn't play collegiately to be taken in the top five of the WNBA Draft.

The 19-year-old Kuier plays professionally for Ragusa in Italy. She has averaged 8.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Dream chose NCAA tournament star and Arizona standout Aari McDonald with the third-overall pick. The guard guided the Wildcats to the national championship game this past season.

McDonald became the first Arizona women's player to be selected in the first round of the WNBA Draft.

For the second year in a row, the three-round WNBA Draft is taking place virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, who announced the selections from her home last season, revealed the picks in an ESPN studio this year.

Below is the round-by-round results from the 2021 WNBA Draft:

Round 1:

1. Dallas Wings: Charli Collier, C, Texas

2. Dallas Wings: Awak Kuier, PF, Finland

3. Atlanta Dream: Aari McDonald, PG, Arizona

4. Indiana Fever: Kysre Gondrezick, PG, West Virginia

5. Dallas Wings: Chelsea Dungee, SG, Arkansas

6. New York Liberty: Michaela Onyenwere, SF, UCLA

7. Los Angeles Sparks: Jasmine Walker, PF, Alabama

8. Chicago Sky: Shyla Heal, PG, Australia

9. Minnesota Lynx: Rennia Davis, SF, Tennessee

10. Los Angeles Sparks: Stephanie Watts, SG, North Carolina

11. Seattle Storm: Aaliyah Wilson, SG, Texas A&M

12. Las Vegas Aces: Iliana Rupert, C, France

Round 2:

13. Dallas Wings: Dana Evans, PG, Louisville

14. Las Vegas Aces: Destiny Slocum, PG, Arkansas

15. Atlanta Dream: Raquel Carrera, C, Spain

16. Chicago Sky: Natasha Mack, PF, Oklahoma State

Round 3:

