Daniil Medvedev, who last played March 31 at the Miami Open, withdrew from the Monte-Carlo Masters on Tuesday after a positive COVID-19 test. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Daniil Medvedev, the No. 2 men's tennis player, tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrew from the 2021 Monte-Carlo Masters, the ATP announced Tuesday.

"It's a big disappointment not to play in Monte-Carlo," Medvedev said in a news release. "My focus is now on recovery and I look forward to getting back out on tour as soon and as safely as possible."

Tournament officials said Medvedev tested positive Monday. He was replaced by Juan Ignacio Londero in the tournament's main draw.

Medvedev was moved into isolation and is being monitored by the tournament and ATP medical staffs. He had a first-round bye at the tournament, which started Sunday and ends next Sunday in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

The ATP posted a video of Medvedev and No. 3 Rafael Nadal at practice together Monday in Monte Carlo.

Medvedev lost to Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets in his last match, which came in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Miami Open on March 22 in Miami Gardens, Fla.