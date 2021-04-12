April 12 (UPI) -- Golf icons Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods were among those to praise Hideki Matsuyama for his 2021 Masters title. Nicklaus, who watched every shot, credited Matsuyama for his composure throughout the historic victory.

Matsuyama started his final round with a four-stroke lead on the field Sunday in Augusta, Ga. He held onto the lead despite posting his worst score of the week over his final 18 holes. Matsuyama shot a 1-over par 73 with four bogeys on the back nine Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club.

He held off late surges from Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele to snatch the Green Jacket and became the first Japanese-born player to win the major tournament.

"I want to send my heartfelt congratulations to Hideki Matsuyama for his Masters Tournament victory, and for being the first Japanese male golfer to win a major championship," Nicklaus tweeted Sunday. "I'm not only very happy and pleased for Hideki, but also the whole golfing world of Japan."

Nicklaus' record 18 major titles include six Masters victories. Nicklaus played several major tournaments alongside Japan's Isao Aoki. He beat Aoki by two strokes to win the 1980 U.S. Open.

"I was able to watch every shot and Hideki played beautifully," Nicklaus tweeted.

"He kept cool and calm. He got a bad break at No. 15, but was composed enough to stay in it. I felt bad for Xander, who played wonderfully and had every opportunity to put pressure on Hideki, but wasn't able to with a triple [bogey] on No. 16."

Like Aoki, Matsuyama also tied for second at the U.S. Open (2017), the previous highest finish for a player born in Japan.

"I'm so happy to be able to see Japanese major win finally at Augusta National," Aoki told Golf Digest. "I wanted to win there, but Augusta National didn't allow me to play there successfully. It will be great that he is playing at the Tokyo Olympics as a Masters champion."

Matsuyama, 29, ranked No. 25 in the Official World Ranking before the 2021 Masters. He now sits at No. 14.

Dustin Johnson held onto the top ranking despite missing the third-round cut at Augusta. Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Schauffele also were inside the Top 5 when the rankings were released Monday morning.

Zalatoris, who played in his first Masters on Sunday, jumped from No. 46 to No. 27. He also went home with a $1.2 million prize for his second-place finish at Augusta.

Matsuyama won $2.07 of the $11.5 million prize purse. Before Sunday's victory, he hadn't won a PGA Tour event since 2017.

"I can't say I'm the greatest ever from Japan, but if that [winning the Masters] is the bar, then I've set it," Matsuyama told reporters Sunday when asked if he is the best Japanese player in history.

Matsuyama plans to compete for Japan at the 2021 Summer Games. The Olympics take place from July 29 to Aug. 7 in Japan.