Tournament leader Hideki Matsuyama of Japan chips to the 18th green Saturday in the third round of the 2021 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Spectators watch Hideki Matsuyama of Japan walk to the 16th green in the third round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Justin Rose of England lines up a putt in the third round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Spectators watch Will Zalatoris hit a tee shot in the third round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A spectator leaves the course as approaching thunderstorms cause a weather delay during the third round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Marc Leishman of Australia hits a tee shot in the third round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Xander Schauffele hits a tee shot on the second hole in the third round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Will Zalatoris hits a tee shot in the third round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Justin Rose gives a thumbs up after putting on then 18th hole during the second round. He shot par and led by 1 stroke over Brian Harman with 7-under par. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Justin Rose is congratulated by his caddie, David Clark, after putting on the 18th hole during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Justin Rose watches his shot on the second hole during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Justin Rose walks past spectators during the second round Friday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Justin Thomas reacts after putting on the 17th hole during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Hideki Matsuyama comes off the green on the 18th hole during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Brian Harman acknowledges the crowd after putting on the 18th hole during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Xander Schauffele searches for his ball at the 11th hole during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Jon Rahm reacts after putting at the 11th hole during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Rory McIlroy watches his drive on the 11th hole during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Jordan Spieth (C) congratulates Collin Morikawa (L) and Cameron Smith on the 18th green during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after putting on the 17th hole during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Abraham Ancer hits out of a bunker on the seventh hole during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Hideki Matsuyama and his caddie line up a putt on the seventh hole during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Will Zalatoris looks at the green on the ninth hole during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Jordan Spieth reacts after his tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Marc Leishman tees off on the 12th hole during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Bernd Wiesberger tees off on the 14th hole during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Si Woo Kim hits a shot on the third hole during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Bernd Wiesberger hits a fairway shot on the seventh hole during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Marc Leishman putts on the 10th hole during the first round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Dustin Johnson tees off on the 17th gole during the first round Thursday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Christiaan Bezuidenhout tees off on the 17th hole during the first round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Brooks Koepka rests on a bench at the 17th hole during the first round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Viktor Hovland watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Harris English chips to the green on the 14th hole in the first round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Abraham Ancer hits from a bunker during the first round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Dustin Johnson lines up a shot on a green in the first round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Brooks Koepka watches his putt on the fourth hole during the first round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Hideki Matsuyama hits from the fairway on the second hole. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Abraham Ancer hits from a bunker on the second hole. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Patrons walk near the main scoreboard on the first day of the tournament. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Gary Player kicks his foot after hitting a ceremonial tee shot as Jack Nicklaus and Lee Elder watch the start of the tournament. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A member of August National Golf Club wears a Masters hat. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The main scoreboard is seen on the first day. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Elder, the first Black man to play in the Masters, is introduced before the ceremonial tee shot. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Honorary starters
Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Lee Elder's names are displayed before the ceremonial tee shot. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Shane Lowery hits on the 17th fairway Wednesday before Thursday's start of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Jordan Spieth (L) and Justin Thomas putt on the ninth green. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
DeChambeau lines up a putt on the 12th green. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Cameron Smith prepares to hit from the 10th tee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Rory McIlroy watches a drive off the second tee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Phil Mickelson hits during a practice round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Matsuyama hits out of a bunker on the 14th hole on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Thomas's shadow is seen in a bunker on the 13th green. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Thomas walks off the 14th tee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
McIlroy putts on the 13th green during a practice round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Spieth walks on the 11th fairway. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Dustin Johnson walks the course. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Spieth works on the practice range. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
DeChambeau (L) greets patrons during a practice round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
DeChambeau hits off the first tee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Robert MacIntyre hits off the fourth tee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Two patrons watch golf action during the practice round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Xander Schauffele hits off the 12th tee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A patron takes a photo with a disposable camera. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Dustin Johnson lines up a putt. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Dustin Johnson hits off of the third tee box. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo