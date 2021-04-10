April 10 (UPI) -- Corey Conners sank a rare hole-in-one at the 2021 Masters Tournament on Saturday in Augusta, Ga. The shot on No. 6 helped Conners jump into contention at the major tournament.

Conners is the first player to card an ace on No. 6 at the Masters since Jamie Donaldson in 2013. Six players have completed a hole-in-one on the same hole in the history of the Masters.

Advertisement

Conners birdied two of his first three holes to move to 2-under par for the round Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club. He then made par on No. 4 and bogeyed No. 5.

Conners then smacked his first shot on No. 6 onto the front of the green on the 180-yard, par-3 hole. The ball took a bounce and rolled straight into the hole.

The ace moved Conners to 3-under par for the day. He made another birdie on No. 7 and pars on Nos. 8 and 9 to move into a tie for second place, two strokes behind leader Justin Rose.

Rose leads the tournament at 8-under par. He also led through the first and second rounds at Augusta. Marc Leishman and Will Zalatoris also were tied for second place at 6-under par through four holes in Saturday's third round.

The fourth and final round of the 2021 Masters streams from 10:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT Sunday on CBSSports.com and airs from 2 to 7 p.m. EDT on CBS.