Justin Rose gives a thumbs up after putting on then 18th hole during the second round. He shot par and led by 1 stroke over Brian Harman with 7-under par. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Justin Rose is congratulated by his caddie David Clark after putting on the 18th hole during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Justin Rose putts on the 18th hole during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Justin Rose watches his shot on the second hole Friday during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Justin Rose lines up a putt on the third green during the second round Friday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Justin Rose tees off on the third hole during the second round Friday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Justin Rose walks past spectators during the second round Friday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Justin Thomas reacts after putting on the 17th hole during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Hideki Matsuyama comes off the green on the 18th hole during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Brian Harman acknowledges the crowd after putting on the 18th hole during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Xander Schauffele searches for his ball at the 11th hole during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Jon Rahm reacts after putting at the 11th hole during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Rory McIlroy watches his drive on the 11th hole during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Jordan Spieth (C) congratulates Collin Morikawa (L) and Cameron Smith on the 18th green during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after putting on the 17th hole during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Abraham Ancer hits out of a bunker on the seventh hole during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Hideki Matsuyama and his caddie line up a putt on the seventh hole during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Will Zalatoris looks at the green on the ninth hole during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Jordan Spieth reacts after his tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Marc Leishman tees off on the 12th hole during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Bernd Wiesberger tees off on the 14th hole during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Si Woo Kim hits a shot on the third hole during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Bernd Wiesberger hits a fairway shot on the seventh hole during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Marc Leishman putts on the 10th hole during the first round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Dustin Johnson tees off on the 17th gole during the first round Thursday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Christiaan Bezuidenhout tees off on the 17th hole during the first round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Brooks Koepka rests on a bench at the 17th hole during the first round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Viktor Hovland watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Harris English chips to the green on the 14th hole in the first round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Abraham Ancer hits from a bunker during the first round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Dustin Johnson lines up a shot on a green in the first round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Brooks Koepka watches his putt on the fourth hole during the first round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Hideki Matsuyama hits from the fairway on the second hole. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Abraham Ancer hits from a bunker on the second hole. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Patrons walk near the main scoreboard on the first day of the tournament. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Gary Player kicks his foot after hitting a ceremonial tee shot as Jack Nicklaus and Lee Elder watch the start of the tournament. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A member of August National Golf Club wears a Masters hat. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The main scoreboard is seen on the first day. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Elder, the first Black man to play in the Masters, is introduced before the ceremonial tee shot. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Honorary starters
Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Lee Elder's names are displayed before the ceremonial tee shot. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Shane Lowery hits on the 17th fairway Wednesday before Thursday's start of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Jordan Spieth (L) and Justin Thomas putt on the ninth green. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
DeChambeau lines up a putt on the 12th green. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Cameron Smith prepares to hit from the 10th tee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Rory McIlroy watches a drive off the second tee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson practice on the 10th green. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Mickelson hits during a practice round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Matsuyama hits out of a bunker on the 14th hole on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Thomas's shadow is seen in a bunker on the 13th green. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Thomas walks off the 14th tee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
McIlroy putts on the 13th green during a practice round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Spieth walks on the 11th fairway. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Dustin Johnson walks the course. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
McIlroy hits on the practice range on Monday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Spieth works on the practice range. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
DeChambeau (L) greets patrons during a practice round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
DeChambeau hits off the first tee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Robert MacIntyre hits off the fourth tee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Two patrons watch golf action during the practice round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Xander Schauffele hits off the 12th tee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A patron takes a photo with a disposable camera. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Collin Morikawa walks on the 15th fairway during a practice round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Dustin Johnson lines up a putt. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Dustin Johnson hits off of the third tee box. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo