April 9 (UPI) -- World No. 5 Bryson DeChambeau, No. 10 Patrick Cantlay and No. 12 Rory McIlroy are among the top golfers who could miss the third-round cut for the 2021 Masters Tournament on Friday in Augusta, Ga.

Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Zach Johnson are among former Masters winners also in danger of missing the cut, which is projected to be above 2-under par.

The Top 50 scorers in the 88-player field will advance to the third round Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club. The final round is Sunday.

Many of the players who struggled said strong winds and firm conditions made the course difficult in this major tournament.

"I personally didn't swing it that bad. It's just golf, man," DeChambeau told reporters Thursday.

DeChambeau had one birdie, three bogeys and a double bogey, and was 4-over par in the first round. Cantlay was 7-over par. He had one birdie, four bogeys and two double bogeys.

McIlroy, who never won a Masters title, joined DeChambeau in a tie for 59th place. He had two birdies and six bogeys in the first round.

"It was just one of those days where it wasn't very efficient with my scoring," McIlroy told reporters. "I opened with four pars then went through a stretch. ... It was just one of those days."

Justin Rose fired a 6-under par 65 Thursday and leads the field by four strokes entering the second round.

Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for second place at 3-under par. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson and Will Zalatoris are tied for fourth at 2-under.

Reigning champion and Masters favorite Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka were 2-over through the first round.

Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau and Tyrrell Hatton were among the other top-ranked players above the cut line Friday morning.

CBSSports.com has a live stream throughout the tournament. The second-round stream airs from 9:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT Friday. The second-round TV broadcast is from 3 to 7:30 p.m. EDT Friday on ESPN.

Third-round coverage streams from 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT Saturday on CBSSports.com and airs from 2 to 7 p.m. EDT Saturday on CBS.

The final round streams from 10:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT Sunday on CBSSports.com and airs from 2 to 7 p.m. EDT on CBS.