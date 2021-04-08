April 8 (UPI) -- Tommy Fleetwood recorded the 32nd ace in Masters history during the first round of the tournament Thursday at Augusta National.

Fleetwood sank the memorable 170-yard shot on the famed par-3 16th hole, also known as "Redbud." He raised his arms in triumph and high-fived those around him when the ball bounced on the green a few times and fell into the cup.

Fleetwood's hole-in-one was the 23rd on hole No. 16, which has seen the most aces of any hole on the course.

It is the second consecutive tournament in which Fleetwood has drained a hole-in-one. He had another ace two weeks ago at the Match Play Championship.

Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas recorded the most recent aces at the Masters, also at the 16th hole in 2019.

Despite his historic shot, the 30-year-old Fleetwood finished the opening round at 2-over par. Prior to the hole-in-one, he bogeyed the second, fourth, sixth and 11th holes.