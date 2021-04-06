April 6 (UPI) -- Dustin Johnson, the top-ranked golfer in the world who will be defending his Masters title this week, served up pigs in a blanket and many other mouth-watering dishes at the annual Masters Champions Dinner on Tuesday.

The menu featured the unique pigs in a blanket dish and lobster and corn fritters as the appetizers, with house salad and Caesar salad available as the first course.

Filet mignon and miso-marinated sea bass were on the menu for the main course, with mashed potatoes and spring vegetables on the side. Johnson's dessert selection was peach cobbler and apple pie with vanilla ice cream.

The annual celebration returns - the Champions Dinner. #themasters pic.twitter.com/RJbJA9OUjC— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2021

2019 champion Tiger Woods, who served fajitas and sushi in November, didn't attend the dinner as he continues to recover from his February car crash. The 15-time major champion, however, poked fun at Johnson on social media before Tuesday night's dinner.

"I'll miss running up [Dustin Johnson's] bill at the Champions Dinner tonight," Woods wrote on Twitter. "It's still one of my favorite nights of the year."

The Masters Champions Dinner is an exclusive gathering of past winners and the Augusta National chairman on the Tuesday of Masters week. The menu is typically revealed a few days before the start of the tournament as the top golfers arrive in Augusta, Ga.

The famous dinner is held in the Augusta National Clubhouse and has become a significant part of the Masters since Ben Hogan started it in 1952. Later, the winner from the previous year was given the honor of picking the menu.