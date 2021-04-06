April 6 (UPI) -- Hubert Hurkacz made a large jump in this week's ATP rankings, moving up 21 spots and into the Top 20 due to his title run at the 2021 Miami Open.

Hurkacz, 24, is now No. 16 in the world. He entered the Miami Open ranked No. 37 on the men's singles circuit. The new ATP rankings were released Monday.

"I played some of the best tennis I ever played," Hurkacz told reporters Sunday in a Zoom video conference at the Miami Open. "I was solid throughout the whole tournament, and I was able to get through each round, was even more pumped for the next round.

"I think that's something special for me."

No. 7 Roger Federer, No. 12 Denis Shapovalov, No. 14 David Goffin, No. 17 Grigor Dimitrov and No. 18 Fabio Fognini were among the Top 20 players to drop in the ATP rankings. Italian Jannik Sinner moved up eight spots and is now No. 23 in the world.

American Sebastian Korda made the most significant jump in the rankings. He moved up 22 spots and is now No. 65. American John Isner fell 10 spots and is now No. 38.

Hurkacz started his impressive run with a straight sets win over Denis Kudla on March 27 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

He then pulled off a string of upsets to take the title. The Poland native beat Shapovalov on March 30 in straight sets. He then upstaged Milos Raonic to reach the quarterfinals. Hurkacz beat No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 8 Andrey Rublev to reach the final.

Hurkacz then defeated Sinner in straight sets Sunday to claim his third career ATP title.