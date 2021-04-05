Jared Butler led Baylor with 21 points and seven assists against the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Photo courtesy of Baylor Athletics

April 5 (UPI) -- The No. 1-seeded Baylor Bears stunned the undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs 86-70 Monday night to win their first NCAA men's basketball national championship in program history.

Baylor jumped out to a big lead and went into halftime with a 47-37 advantage. The Bears didn't let up and handed the unbeaten Zags their first loss of the season.

Baylor's last appearance in the men's final came in 1948, when they lost to Kentucky.

Jared Butler led Baylor with 22 points and seven assists. Macio Teague added 19 points.

Freshman guard Jalen Suggs had 22 points for the Bulldogs, who were trying to become the first undefeated champions since Indiana in 1976.