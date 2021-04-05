April 5 (UPI) -- The University of North Carolina promoted longtime assistant Hubert Davis to replace Roy Williams as the Tar Heels' men's basketball coach, the school announced Monday.

Davis has served as an assistant coach under Williams for the last nine seasons at North Carolina. Davis was one of the favorites as soon as the position opened up.

Williams, a Hall of Fame coach who won three national championships, retired last week after 18 seasons at the helm of the Tar Heels. He was a head coach for 33 total seasons and is the only coach in history to record 400 wins at two schools.

"I am honored and humbled to be given the opportunity to lead this program," Davis said in a statement Monday. "I would not be here without coach Dean Smith, coach Bill Guthridge and coach Roy Williams; they taught me so much -- and I'm eager to walk their path in my shoes and with my personality.

"I also would not be here without Chancellor [Kevin] Guskiewicz and [athletic director] Bubba Cunningham. I appreciate their faith in me and I look forward to working closely with them."

Davis, a native of Virginia, played for Smith at North Carolina from 1988-92 before being selected by the New York Knicks in the first round of the 1992 NBA Draft. He spent 12 seasons in the league with six different organizations.

The 50-year-old Davis also served as a college basketball analyst for ESPN.

"I love this university. I played here, I earned my degree here, I fell in love with my wife here, I got married here, I moved here after I retired from the NBA and I have raised my family here," Davis said. "I am proud to lead this team, and I can't wait for all that comes next."