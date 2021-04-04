April 4 (UPI) -- Poland's Hubert Hurkacz beat 19-year-old Jannik Sinner of Italy 7-6 (4), 6-4 Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., to win the Miami Open men's tennis title.

With the victory, Hurkacz improved to 10-0 in Florida this year, including his Delray Beach title in January. He is expected to climb to a career-best 16th in next week's world rankings following the win.

"I was super happy I was able to lift the biggest trophy of my life so far," Hurkacz said. "I played some of the best tennis I ever played. I was solid throughout the whole tournament."

Along the way, Hurkacz defeated No. 2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and fourth-seeded Andrey Rublev. It was the first time he had beaten two top-10 opponents in a tournament.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer each skipped the tournament, as did reigning U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem.

Hurkacz took advantage and became his country's first ATP Masters 1000 champion.

"Hopefully, with my game I can inspire some people in Poland," he said. "Hopefully, they enjoyed it there."

On Saturday, top-ranked Ash Barty earned her second straight Miami Open women's title when Bianca Andreescu retired in the final due to a foot injury. Andreescu was trailing 6-3, 4-0 before retiring.