April 2 (UPI) -- No. 21 seed Jannik Sinner, playing in only his third top-level ATP event, rallied to beat seventh-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in the men's semifinals of the Miami Open on Friday.

The 19-year-old Italian became just the fourth teenager to reach the Miami Open men's final, joining Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andre Agassi.

"It's nice, but it doesn't mean anything," Sinner said. "The road to have a big name is long. It's not done in one week of a tournament."

Sinner will face No. 26 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in the final, which is set for Sunday. Hurkacz advanced to his first ATP Masters 1000 final by beating No. 4 Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-4 on Friday.

Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer skipped the Miami-based tournament, creating opportunities for this year's field.

"I have a good team. ... We knew many players were not coming here, especially the big three," Sinner said. "We approached this tournament to go very, very far."

On the women's side, top-seeded Ash Barty will compete for her second straight Miami Open title Saturday against No. 8 seed Bianca Andreescu, who defeated No. 23-seeded Maria Sakkari in three sets early Friday morning.