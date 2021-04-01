April 1 (UPI) -- North Carolina men's basketball coach Roy Williams will retire after 33 seasons and 903 career victories, the university announced Thursday.

Williams, 70, got his start as a college head coach in 1988 at Kansas. He stayed with the Jayhawks until he was hired by the University of North Carolina in 2003. Williams won three national championships with the Tar Heels.

He led the Jayhawks and Tar Heels to a combined nine Final Four appearances.

The two-time National Coach of the Year and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007.

The Tar Heels went 18-11 this season and lost in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament. Williams had a 485-163 record in 18 seasons at North Carolina. He went 418-101 in 15 seasons at Kansas.

He is the only coach in history with 400 wins at two schools.

Williams' teams went to the NCAA tournament in 30 of his 33 seasons. His 903 wins rank third all-time, behind only Duke's Mike Krzyzewski (1,170) and Syracuse's Jim Boeheim (1,083).

The North Carolina graduate also served as an assistant coach for the Tar Heels for 10 seasons. He was the head coach at Owen High School in Black Mountain, N.C., from 1973 to 1978.

Williams scheduled a news conference for 4 p.m. EDT Thursday on Roy Williams Court at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.