MIAMI, April 1 (UPI) -- The Miami Open quarterfinals was the stage for another tennis upset Thursday, as world No. 37 Hubert Hurkacz overcame a first-set setback and stunned No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas to clinch a spot in the semifinals.

"The match wasn't going my way," Hurkacz told reporters Thursday during a Zoom video conference. "I tried to be as competitive as I could be and believed in myself. That was important."

World No. 1 Ash Barty also advanced to the women's singles final with a straight sets win over Elina Svitolina on Thursday. Hurkacz beat Tsitsipas 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in 2 hours and 20 minutes at Grandstand Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

"Great for Hurkacz. He did what he had to do in order to beat me, but I feel like there was a lost opportunity that shouldn't have happened today," Tsitsipas told reporters Thursday in a Zoom video conference.

"It should have been my way. It should have been my win."

Hurkacz will face Sebastian Korda or Andrey Rublev on Friday in the semifinal match. The winner of that match battles Roberto Bautista Agut or Jannik Sinner in the 2021 Miami Open singles final Sunday in Miami Gardens.

Hurkacz amassed 15 aces and had one double fault in Thursday's triumph. He also saved 10 of 13 break points. Tsitsipas had seven aces, three double faults and saved five of eight break points.

Tsitsipas looked primed to move on to the semifinals early in the match. He stormed to a 6-2 win in the first set and led 3-0 in the second set. Hurkacz then stepped up and won the final six games of the second set and wrestled the momentum away from his Greek foe.

Tsitsipas climbed to a 2-1 lead in the third set. Hurkacz responded with wins in the next three games. Tsitsipas and Hurkacz then exchanged wins for the next three games. Hurkacz won match point with a powerful serve, which Tsitsipas was unable to handle on the return.

"It's a disappointing loss," Tsitsipas said. "It's a very disappointing loss. It left out of my hands. I grabbed it. It was there. Everything was under control. And suddenly, I don't know. That's a pity, and I hope it doesn't happen again."

Sinner also faces Bautista Agut in a men's singles semifinal Friday at Grandstand Stadium, which is located in the parking lot of Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins.

Barty beat Svitolina 6-3, 6-3 in a match that lasted 87 minutes. Barty battles Bianca Andreescu or Maria Sakkari in the women's singles final Saturday in Miami Gardens.