Known Agenda wins Saturday's Florida Derby, earning a spot in the Kentucky Derby. Photo by Derbe Glass, courtesy of Gulfstream Park

March 29 (UPI) -- Known Agenda ran his way into the Kentucky Derby with a mild upset win in Saturday's Florida Derby, while Like the King earned a trip down the road from Keeneland to Churchill Downs with a victory at Turfway Park.

There also were potential Kentucky Derby doings as far afield as Dubai and Japan. but those races eventually may not turn up any contenders for the Churchill Downs classic.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, lots of other important stakes were runs at Gulfstream Park, Santa Anita and Oaklawn Park.

Before proceeding, let's note a remarkable feat by jockey Eric Cancel at Aqueduct. Cancel entered Sunday's final program of the winter meeting trailing Kendrick Carmouche by four wins for the riding title.

He proceeded to reel off six victories, winning the crown by two while tying the New York Racing Association one-day win record. And he did it while riding through foggy mist. "I was just trying to win as much as I can and go home happy," the 24-year-old said.

The Road to the Roses

They were coming at the Kentucky Derby from all directions Saturday -- from Florida to Japan, from northern Kentucky to Dubai.

How many of those winners get into the Run for the Roses remains to be seen but Known Agenda, a relatively unknown quantity before his $1 million Grade I Florida Derby victory, seems the most likely.

Known Agenda came into Saturday's race with two wins. One was in a maiden race at Aqueduct on Nov. 8. The other, an optional claimer at Gulfstream Park in his last outing. Admittedly, he won that last race by 11 lengths. But he still went to the post Saturday as a relative long shot.

Advertisement

Under confident handling by Irad Ortiz Jr., the Curlin colt tucked in along the rail, saved ground down the backstretch and came out between horses to contend for the lead.

RELATED Baffert adds more firepower to his Kentucky Derby lineup

Once in front, he kicked away to win by 2 3/4 lengths, trailed by Soup and Sandwich and the favorite, Holy Bull and Fountain of Youth winner Greatest Honour. Known Agenda finished the 1 1/8 miles on a fast track in 1:49.45.

"The instructions were to try and stay as close as I can without going too crazy and start working my way out and put the horse in the clear outside," Ortiz said. "I had to go to the rail, and it worked out great. When I took him out he started rolling."

Trainer Todd Pletcher, who won the Florida Derby for a record sixth time, said Known Agenda's previous race was a test to see how he would run with blinkers and how he liked the Gulfstream Park strip. He passed on both counts.

"It wasn't an overwhelming field, but the way he did it, to win by 11 anytime in a race like that ... I thought it was not only an impressive race but a step in the right direction," Pletcher said.

Pletcher said the Florida Derby win "certainly stamped his ticket" for the Kentucky Derby. "The one exciting thing about him, we've always felt like distance isn't an issue for him. We feel like 1 1/4 miles is going to be right in his wheelhouse."

Advertisement

Greatest Honour, despite the loss, has enough qualifying points to get into the Kentucky Derby field and trainer Shug McGaughey said that's where he's headed, all being well. "He belongs, as long as he's okay," McGaughey said.

The second 100-points race of the day was in Dubai, where Godolphin's Rebel's Romance powered to an impressive score in the Group 2 UAE Derby on the World Cup undercard.

Trainer Charlie Appleby strongly indicated the Kentucky Derby is not in the cards for the Dubawi gelding, especially since Godolphin already has Essential Quality poised as the favorite for the Run for the Roses.

Panadol, a New York-bred Flatter colt, earned 40 points for finishing second but also seems doubtful for a trip to Kentucky.

The third 100-points race of the weekend was Saturday's $250,000 Grade III Jeff Ruby Steaks on the Turfway Park all-weather course.

In that, Like the King overcame some traffic issues and found enough late speed to get home first by 1 length over Sainthood, who also had a troubled passage. Hockey Dad was a head farther back in third.

The favorite, Tarantino, bobbled at the start, raced last of 11 and was eased through the stretch.

Like the King, a Palace Malice colt trained by Wesley Ward, ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.22 with Drayden Van Dyke riding. He finished second in his previous start, the John Battaglia Memorial over the same course.

The winner of that, Hush of a Storm, was a late scratch Saturday in favor of next weekend's $800,000 Grade II Blue Grass at Keeneland, another 100-points Derby qualifier but on dirt.

Advertisement

"We spaced out some of his races and I think it's helped because he's a big, rangy colt," Ward said of Like the King. "He's always showed an affinity for grass and that's why we kept him on the Tapeta surface this winter with this race in mind."

Ward, who has only flirted with a Derby prospect once, and that long ago, said the prospect is "very exciting."

There was a fourth potential Kentucky Derby shaper during the weekend -- Saturday's Fukuryu Stakes at Nakayama Racecourse in Japan.

That heat was the fourth and final leg of the "Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby" but the winner and new series points leader, God Selection, is not nominated to the Triple Crown and thus not eligible for the automatic Derby berth.

The winners of the first three legs of the series are Triple Crown nominees and the offer will extend down to them based on points earned.

The "European Road to the Kentucky Derby" reaches its destination Thursday at Chelmsford City in England. That series, however, seems even less likely that the Japanese "Road" to produce a starter for the new, 20-stall Derby gate.

For those unfamiliar with the British racing scene, Chelmsford City is located in Essex, about 50 miles northeast of central London, conveniently located on the A131 between Great Notley and Great Leighs.

Opened in 2015, it is England's newest racecourse and conducts its affairs over Polytrack. The Dog and Partridge is just down the road.

Also on the weekend 3-year-old agenda:

Advertisement

Cave Hill, a Godolphin homebred colt by Frosted, made his first all-weather start a winning one in the $100,000 Rushaway Stakes at Turfway Park. Cave Hill, with Declan Cannon up, rallied to the lead in the stretch and won by 2 lengths.

He won previously on the dirt at Indiana Grand and the turf at Tampa Bay Downs. He could be a Preakness candidate.

Housekeeping

Pool 5 (and final) of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager closed Sunday evening with Essential Quality the 4-1 favorite. Concert Tour and "All Other 3-year-olds" both closed at 5-1. That 5-1 on "all others" seems a little short given the quality of the individual interests.

Next weekend brings three more Kentucky Derby preps, each awarding points on the 100-40-20-10 scale. Essential Quality puts his perfect record on the line in the $800,000 Grade II Blue Grass at Keeneland. Unbeaten Concert Tour tackles the $1 million Grade I Arkansas Derby and the trifecta is completed by the $750,000 Grade III Wood Memorial at Aqueduct.

The Road to the Oaks

Crazy Beautiful, a bridesmaid in three of her last four starts, got the job done when it counted, winning Saturday's $200,000 Grade II Gulfstream Park Oaks with a late run that earned her a pass to the Kentucky Oaks.

The Liam's Map filly raced last of seven early but fired on all cylinders when called upon by jockey Jose Ortiz, passed all the rivals and won off by 2 1/4 lengths.

Millefeuille led briefly in the stretch and held second, 1 3/4 lengths to the good of Competitive Speed with the favorite, Con Lima, fading from the early lead to report fourth. Crazy Beautiful ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.41.

Advertisement

Crazy Beautiful was second last year in the Grade III Pocahontas at Churchill Downs and the Grade 1 Alcibiades at Keeneland before finishing sixth in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies.

She started her 2020 campaign with a second-place finish in the Grade II Davona Dale at Gulfstream Park.

At Turfway Park on Saturday, Adventuring, another Godolphin homebred, asserted herself in the stretch run of the $150,000 Bourbonette Oaks, rallying to a 2-lengths win over Spritz.

Candace O came from the back of the pack to pick up show money. Adventuring, a Pioneerof the Nile filly trained by Brad Cox, ran 1 mile on the all-weather track in 1:37.31 with Florent Geroux riding. Adventuring was visiting from Fair Grounds, where she broke her maiden in her third start Feb. 16.

Classic/Dirt Mile

Visitant got first run to the lead in the stretch in Saturday's $150,000 TwinSpires Kentucky Cup Classic at Turfway Park and held off the late bid of the favorite, Set Piece, to win by 2 lengths.

The early leader, Crafty Daddy, was third and 2019 UAE Derby winner Plus Que Parfait finished fourth. Visitant, a 5-year-old entire son of Ghostzapper, ran 1 1/8 miles on the all-weather track in 1:50.12 with Deshawn Parker riding.

He was a stakes winner on the dirt in California earlier in his career and finished third in the Grade III Affirmed at Santa Anita in 2019.

Eye of a Jedi broke well, then took back in Saturday's $100,000 Grade III Ghostzapper Stakes at Gulfstream Park, and then came with a rush down the straight, drawing off to win by 5 1/2 lengths.

Advertisement

Last Judgment was best of the rest, 2 1/4 lengths in front of Superfecto. Eye of a Jedi, a 6-year-old gelding by Eye of the Leopard, ran 1 1/8 miles on a fast track in 1:48.83 for jockey Javier Castelanno.

In his previous start, he finished fourth in the Grade II Gulfstream Park Mile -- a race that could turn out to be a key one as the runner-up, Avant Garde, went on to finish third in Saturday's Group II Godolphin Mile on World Cup night in Dubai.

On Sunday at Santa Anita, Ax Man took the lead right out of the gate in the $98,000 Santana Mile and drew off through the stretch to win by 4 1/2 lengths.

Restrainedvengeance was restrained early in last place but rallied to finish second, 1 1/2 lengths in front of Fashionably Fast. Ax Man, a 6-year-old Misremembered gelding trained by Bob Baffert, ran 1 mile on a fast track in 1:36.56 with Edwin Maldonado up.

Baffert also saddled the favorite, Mastering, who finished fourth.

Turf

Churn N Burn, who had to drop into the optional claiming ranks to get his second career win in his previous start, added the $200,000 Grade II Pan American Stakes to his resume Saturday at Gulfstream Park.

The 4-year-old Liam's Map gelding led all the way, easily shook off a long shot challenge midway through the 1 1/2 miles and rolled home first by 2 1/2 lengths. Moon Over Miami and the favorite, Cross Border, finished second and third as Churn N Burn finished in 2:23.63 with Julien Leparoux in the irons.

Advertisement

"He's got a high cruising speed," trainer Ian Wilkes said of Churn N Burn. "And, especially on this track, he can carry it a little and run a little quicker and keep on going. I was actually glad no one went with him. He was on his own, so that was good."

Filly & Mare Turf

Going to Vegas got going early in Saturday's $100,000 Grade III Santa Ana Stakes at Santa Anita, jumping out to the lead and extending the advantage late to win by 3 3/4 lengths.

The odds-on favorite, Mucho Unusual, ran evenly to finish second, 1 length in front of Red Lark. Going to Vegas, a 4-year-old Goldencents filly, ran 1 1/4 miles, starting on the downhill turf course, in 2:00.80 over firm going.

Umberto Rispoli had the ride for trainer Richard Baltas. She was fourth in the Grade II Buena Vista in her previous start and, before that, had finished second in three consecutive races.

"Today was the first time she showed us that kind of acceleration," Baltas said. "The turn of foot was impressive. It feels great."

War Like Goddess came flying in the stretch run of Saturday's $100,000 Grade III Orchid at Gulfstream Park and was up just in time to deny the even-money favorite, Always Shopping, by a nose.

Sorrel, making her first U.S. start, found a late burst of speed to take third. War Like Goddess, a 4-year-old English Channel filly making just her fourth career start, ran 1 3/8 miles on firm going in 2:12.35 with Julien Leparoux in the irons.

Advertisement

She now is 3-for-4 with a fifth-place finish in the The Very One Stakes sandwiched betwixt the wins.

"Timing was important there," winning trainer Bill Mott said of the Orchid win. "I just told Julien to let her get her feet under her and make a run. I kept it simple."

Sweet Bye and Bye said bye-bye to her rivals in the stretch run of Saturday's $100,000 Sand Springs Stakes at Gulfstream Park, kicking clear to win by 2 1/2 lengths as the even-money favorite.

Feel Glorious was second, 3/4 length in front of Abscond. Sweet Bye and Bye, a 6-year-old Sky Mesa mare, finished 1 1/16 miles on firm going in 1:39.49 with Irad Ortiz Jr. up. She was second in the Grade III Marshua's River in her previous start going a flat mile.

I Get It got it -- the victory in Saturday's $100,000 Sanibel Island Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Gulfstream Park. The Get Stormy filly rallied from last of eight in the 1-mile test over firm turf and outfinished the favorite, World Tour, by 1/2 length. Hit the Woah was third.

I Get It finished in 1:36.11 with Jose Ortiz in the irons, scoring her first stakes win.

Turf Mile

Gray's Fable led all the way in Saturday's $100,000 Grade III Kitten's Joy Appleton Stakes at Gulfstream Park, turned back a challenge and went on to win by 2 lengths in a minor upset.

Renaissance Frolic was best of the rest, 1 1/2 lengths better than Ever Dangerous. Gray's Fable, a 6-year-old Gio Ponti gelding, was making just his 11th career start and first of the year after racing primarily in the optional claiming ranks earlier. He finished 1 mile on firm turf in 1:32.64 with Junior Alvarado riding.

Advertisement

In Saturday's $100,000 Cutler Bay Stakes for 3-year-olds at Gulfstream Park, Annex raced in mid-pack, swung four-wide into the stretch and won a three-way sprint to the wire.

Fulmini was just a neck behind, trailed another nose by It Can Be Done. Annex, a Constitution colt, ran 1 mile on firm going in 1:34.33 with Junior Alvardo up.

While he remains undefeated, he's liable to give trainer Bill Mott nightmares as his earlier margins of victory were 1 length in his debut and a head in the Palm Beach Stakes, while coming from far off the pace in each race.

Sprint

Outadore led early in Saturday's $65,000 Animal Kingdom Stakes on the Turfway Park all-weather course and ran evenly to win by 1 length as the odds-on favorite. Gagetown was second.

The race might have been of little notice except that Outadore, an Outwork colt, is trained by Wesley Ward. Ward loves taking such as him to Royal Ascot.

Outadore fits the ticket, too. He won the Juvenile Turf Sprint at the ultra-tough Kentucky Downs meeting last September and finished a decent third in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf last year.

He misfired when sent 1 mile on the dirt at Remington Park in his only other race before Saturday's victory. "His goal now has turned to sprinting," Ward said, not specifying on which side of the Atlantic Ocean he might sprint.

Basin dropped back to the rear of the field in Saturday's $100,000 Sir Shackleton Stakes at Gulfstream Park, shifted back into gear in the lane and split rivals late to win by 1/2 length.

Advertisement

Frosted Grace led into deep stretch and finished second, another 1/2 length in front of Town Classic.

Basin, a 4-year-old colt by Liam's Map, ran 7 furlongs on a fast track in 1:23.19 with Jose Ortiz riding. He was a Triple Crown candidate early last year, dropped off that pattern and had not raced since finishing second in the Grade II Amsterdam at Saratoga in August.

"He's a quality horse He trains really well," said Basin's trainer, Todd Pletcher. "We felt like he was just ready. We didn't want to go over the top for the first one back. We cut it close, but we had him ready to get the job done today. I think he'll move forward from the race."

Around the ovals:

Turfway Park

Dreamalildreamofu stalked the early pace in Saturday's $100,000 Latonia Stakes for fillies and mares, got through between rivals late and ran on to win by 3/4 length.

Color Me Pretty came from last of 12 to finish second with Rogue Too relegated to third.

Dreamalildreamofu, a 4-year-old Commissioner filly trained by Brad Cox, ran 1 mile on the all-weather track in 1:36.95 with Florent Geroux up. It was her fourth win from eight starts.

Oaklawn Park

Tempt Fate, the odds-on favorite, led from gate to wire in Saturday's $150,000 Nodouble Breeders' Stakes for Arkansas-breds, winning by 2 3/4 lengths.

Man in the Can was second, followed by Bandit Point. Tempt Fate, a Hamazing Destiny 4-year-old, ran 6 furlongs on a fast track in 1:10.14 with Joe Talamo in the irons.

Advertisement

"He ran a big race," said winning trainer Carl Deville. "We're going to see if he might go two turns now. ... There's that big race coming up next [the $200,000 Arkansas Breeders' Championship Stakes on April 30]. There's a possibility we could run in there."

Fair Grounds

Saints N Muskets launched a rally with a furlong and a half to run in Saturday's $75,000 Shantel Lanerie Memorial for Louisiana-bred fillies and mares and rolled on to win by 2 lengths over Snowball. She's Gone d'Wild was third.

Saints N Muskets, a 6-year-old daughter of Musket Man, got 1 mile and 70 yards on a fast track in 1:42.81 with Murrill Mitchell aboard.

Pound for Pound raced just behind early leader Maga Man in Saturday's $75,000 Star Guitar Stakes for state-breds, took over at the quarter pole and edged away to win by 1 length.

Jus Lively was along to take second by 1 1/2 lengths over Maga Man. Pound for Pound, a 6-year-old son of Redding Colliery, ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.13 with Aubrie Green in the irons.

Aqueduct

My Boy Tate stalked the pace in Sunday's $100,000 Haynesfield Stakes for New York-breds, rallied widest of all into the stretch and was just up in the final strides to win by a neck over the odds-on favorite, Bankit. South Africa was another 3 lengths back in third.

My Boy Tate, a 7-year-old gelding by Boys at Tosconova, completed 1 mile over a sloppy track in 1:36.37 with Eric Cancel completing the aforementioned six-bagger.

Advertisement

Tampa Bay Downs

Six $110,000 races for state-breds graced the Sunday card at the West Coast Florida track. The conditions: fast and firm.

Indy Lion led throughout the Equistaff Sophomore Turf Stakes, then held on to win by a nose over Officiating. The odds-on favorite, Chess's Dream, finished third, a neck farther back. Indy Lion, a Congrats gelding, ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.64 with Ronald Allen Jr. up.

Foreman pressed the pace made by Willy Boi in the Ocala Breeders' Sales Sophomore Stakes for 3-year-olds on the dirt, dropped back a bit at the top of the lane and came again to win by 1 1/2 lengths over that rival. The others were well back.

Foreman, a Chitu gelding, got 7 furlongs in 1:23.38 for jockey Daniel Centeno.

Me and Mr. C and the favorite, Shamrocket, rallied from the back of the field to duel down the stretch in the Grey Goose Turf Classic with Me and Mr. C prevailing by 1/2 length. Over the Channel was third. The 1 1/8 miles went in 1:48.55 with Centeno aboard the winner.

Odds-on favorite Tap It to Win found a late burst of speed in the NYRABETS Sprint Stakes and kicked loose in deep stretch to win by 4 1/4 lengths. R Mercedes Boy was second.

Tap It to Win, a Tapit ridgling, finished 6 furlongs on the dirt in 1:09.43 with Antonio Gallardo up.

Summering pressed the pace made by long shot Classy Woman in the Pleasant Acres Stallions Distaff Turf Stakes, eased by that rival and went on to win by a head. Class Woman gamely held second by 2 lengths over late-running Lovely Luvy.

Advertisement

Summering, a 4-year-old War Front mare, finished 1 1/16 miles in 1:41.50 with Jesus Castanon in the irons.

R Adios Jersey closed things out with a 2 1/4-lengths victory over Psychic Ability in the Stonehedge Farm South Sophomore Fillies on the dirt. The winner, a daughter of Adios Charlie, ran 7 furlongs in 1:23.35 under Paco Lopez.