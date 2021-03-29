March 29 (UPI) -- One student has died and another is missing after a boat capsized during an Iowa State University crew club practice in Jewell, Iowa, the school announced.

The accident occurred Sunday morning on Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County. Iowa State said in a news release at 8 p.m. CDT Sunday that rescue crews called off recovery efforts for the night, but returned to search for the missing person Monday morning.

"The Iowa State community is heartbroken to learn of this tragic accident at Little Wall Lake," Iowa State president Wendy Wintersteen said in the release.

"At this time, we are focused on providing support to club members, their families and friends. We ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts during this very difficult time."

Three of the five students on the capsized boat were rescued from the water and treated at Mary Greeley Medical Center. Those three students have since been released.

A dive team recovered the body of the other student found at the scene. Officials are investigating to determine the cause of the accident. The crew club practices at the lake on a regular basis.

"On behalf of the university community, I want to thank the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Story County Sheriff's Office Dive Team, Department of Natural Resources, Iowa State University Police Department, Jewel Fire and Rescue, Gilbert Fire, Stratford Fire and Rescue, Mary Greeley Medical Center and community members for their response and continued search efforts," Wintersteen said.

The names of the students have not been released. The crew club is a recognized student organization on the Ames, Iowa, campus.