MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 29 (UPI) -- Ash Barty, the No. 1 women's tennis player in the world, defeated Victoria Azarenka in three sets to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2021 Miami Open on Monday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

World No. 2 Naomi Osaka also advanced to the quarterfinals with a straight sets win over Elise Mertens, Osaka pushed her winning streak to 23 consecutive matches with the round of 16 victory.

Barty outlasted her Belarusian counterpart and the south Florida heat to win 6-1, 1-6, 6-2 in a match that lasted nearly two hours in the Grandstand Stadium in the parking lot of Hard Rock Stadium.

"I think the conditions itself are quite similar to Brisbane [Australia], with the heat and the humidity," Barty told reporters Monday during a Zoom video conference.

"Without a doubt, it's tough. I was suffering through a few cramps in my first-round match, but I was able to get through those. I think it's an adjustment, but I was born and kind of bred in the hot, humid weather."

Barty is the defending champion of the tournament, which was last played in 2019 after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Azarenka is a three-time Miami Open champion.

Barty fired six aces, had two double faults and converted five of 12 break points in the win. Azarenka -- the runner up at the 2020 U.S. Open -- had two aces, five double faults and converted three of 10 break points.

Barty faces No. 7 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals.

"I was prepared to play and ready to play right from the first point of the tournament," Barty said. "I'm just excited now that I get to be in another quarterfinal of a big event."

Osaka beat Mertens in 88 minutes. She won the match 6-3, 6-3. Osaka had three aces, three double faults and converted five of 14 break points in the win.

Mertens did not have an ace, had nine double faults and converted two of four break points.

Osaka faces Jessica Pegula or Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinals Wednesday in Miami Gardens.