March 28 (UPI) -- Indiana University hired former New York Knicks assistant Mike Woodson as its next men's basketball coach, the school announced Sunday.

Woodson returns to his alma mater on a six-year contract, according to ESPN. He becomes the 30th head coach in the men's basketball program's history.

"This is a great day and a great fit for Indiana Basketball," Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said in a statement. "Throughout this process, I was looking for someone I could partner with to return Indiana Basketball to a level of success that Hoosier fans have come to know and expect, and Mike is that person."

The 63-year-old Woodson, who is an Indianapolis native, played for the Hoosiers from 1976-80. He has spent his entire coaching career at the NBA level, with 25 years of experience as an assistant and head coach.

Woodson previously served as the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks for six seasons (2004-10) and the Knicks for three seasons (2012-14). He also was an assistant for the Los Angeles Clippers from 2014-18.

The Knicks rehired Woodson as an assistant coach in September 2020. Prior to his time with the Knicks, Clippers and Hawks, he was an assistant for the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons.

Woodson replaces former Indiana head coach Archie Miller, who was fired earlier this month after four seasons in Bloomington.