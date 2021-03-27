March 27 (UPI) -- No. 2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas dominated Damir Dzumhur 6-1, 6-4 on Saturday to reach the third round of the Miami Open.

Tsitsipas, who is the fifth-ranked player in the world, improved to 15-4 this year following the victory. He moved to 2-3 overall against Dzumhur, who never had a break point.

The 22-year-old Tsitsipas will next face No. 28 Kei Nishikori, who defeated Aljaz Bedene 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-4 in the second round.

"I created a lot of opportunities with my serve -- I wasn't rushing at all, finding the right angles and executing it perfectly," Tsitsipas said. "Even with my second serve I felt like I did a lot of damage, not giving him a chance to press first and apply pressure with his shots."

Two other contenders, No. 4 Andrey Rublev and No. 6 Denis Shapovalov, advanced to the third round. Rublev dominated Tennys Sandgren 6-1, 6-2, while Shapovalov outlasted Ilya Ivashka 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4.

Also in the second round, unseeded Marin Cilic rallied to upset No. 13 Cristian Garin 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

On the women's side, top-ranked Ash Barty advanced to the fourth round at the Miami Open with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Jelena Ostapenko on Saturday.

Barty, who is the defending champion at the tournament, will face No. 14 seed Victoria Azarenka in the next round. Barty won the event in 2019, but last year's tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Azarenka defeated No. 24 Angelique Kerber 7-5, 6-2 to set up the fourth-round matchup with Barty. The match was Azarenka's first this week after a bye and walkover. She won the Miami Open in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

Barty and Azarenka's path to the final became easier when third-seeded Simona Halep withdrew due to a right shoulder injury. Halep's scheduled opponent, Anastasija Sevastova, moved on to the fourth round via walkover.

Also Saturday, No. 5 Elina Svitolina eliminated No. 30 Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6 (1), 6-4. No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka beat No. 32 Veronika Kudermetova 7-6 (4), 6-4.