March 25 (UPI) -- Two-time French Olympic snowboarder Julie Pomagalski has died in an avalanche while snowboarding in the Swiss Alpes, officials said. She was 40.

The French ski federation confirmed on Wednesday that Pomagalski had died in the avalanche a day prior along with Bruno Cutelli, a guide and mountain rescue responder.

In a police report, Swiss authorities said they received a call before noon local time Tuesday about an avalanche on Gemsstock mountain where four unnamed French nationals were free-riding.

Authorities said a slab of snow on the mountain broke free for reasons unknown, causing the avalanche that swept away three of the four French nationals, one of whom suffered only slight injuries and was flown to Uri Cantonal Hospital in the town of Altdorf, about 46 miles south of Zurich.

"The other two people were completely buried," police said. "Any help came too late for them."

A Swiss helicopter, two search dog units and other responders were deployed in the search, police said.

A total of 86 people have died in avalanches in Europe during the 2020-2021 season, according to data from European Avalanche Warning Services.

The French Olympic team said it sends its condolences to Pomagalski's friends and family.

"The tragic death of Julie, snowboard world champion and Olympian, leaves the France Olympic team in mourning for one of their own," the team said in a statement on Twitter.

Pomagalski competed twice for France at the Olympics, finishing 6th in parallel giant slalom at both the 2002 Games at Salt Lake City, Utah, and at the 2006 Games at Torino, Italy.