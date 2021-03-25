The Texas Longhorns on Wednesday became the latest football program to pause spring activities due to COVID-19. Photo by Mak7912/Wikimedia Commons

March 25 (UPI) -- The University of Texas has paused spring football practice "as a result of student-athletes impacted by COVID-19 protocols," the school said in a news release.

"The Longhorn medical staff will monitor the situation and COVID-19 testing will continue as a plan for some team activities is reviewed," the Longhorns said Wednesday.

The school also said "all meetings Thursday will be virtual and team practices will not take place for the next several days, beginning with [Thursday's] scheduled morning workout."

Texas started spring practice Tuesday in Austin.

The Longhorns enter the season under new coach Steve Sarkisian, who was hired in January from the Alabama coaching staff. They posted a 7-3 record last season. The Longhorns went 32-18 in four seasons under former coach Tom Herman.

The Longhorns are scheduled to host Louisiana in their first game of the regular season Sept. 4 at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

Tennessee, Ohio State, San Jose State, Duke and Boise State are among the other football programs that have paused activities this spring due to issues with COVID-19,