March 23 (UPI) -- No. 6 seed USC had five players score in double figures, while No. 3 Kansas had just one and shot 29%, in the worst loss in the program's NCAA tournament history, an 85-51 blowout in the second round.

Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley scored a game-high 17 points in the 34-point victory Monday at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. His brother, freshman forward Evan Mobley, scored 10 points and had 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks for the Trojans.

"This is an opportunity everybody dreams for," Isaiah Mobley told reporters. "Our whole team is excited. I think we can carry this momentum through the tournament and make an even deeper run."

The Trojans scored the first five points of the game and led 12-3 about seven minutes into the first half. They ended the first half on an 11-0 run to take a 40-21 lead at halftime. USC outscored Kansas 45-40 in the second half to hold onto the lopsided victory.

Isaiah White scored 13 points for the Trojans. Senior guard Tahj Eaddy chipped in 12 points in the win. Chevez Goodwin also chipped in 10 points off the Trojans bench.

Senior guard Marcus Garrett recorded 15 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Jayhawks.

"We came out and we were extremely hungry," Trojans coach Andy Enfield said. "Our coaches were just as hungry as our players. We are very happy with the way our team played."

The Trojans face No. 7 Oregon in the Sweet 16 at 9:45 p.m. EDT Sunday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. That game airs on TBS.

The winner will face No. 1 Gonzaga or No. 5 Creighton in the Elite Eight for a chance to advance to the Final Four.