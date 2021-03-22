March 22 (UPI) -- Katherine Diaz, an Olympic hopeful surfer from El Salvador, was killed by a lightning strike while training for a qualifying tournament for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, officials said. She was 22.

El Salvador's surfing federation, FESASURF, said Diaz was training near her home at the Pacific coast beach of El Tunco when she was struck by lightning Friday. Her uncle, Beto Diaz, who is also a surfing coach, told ElSalvador.com that he accompanied Katherine and her friend to the beach that day.

"Katherine got close to hug her friend, and as soon as she hugged her, you heard the lightning," Beto Diaz said. "Her friend went flying because of the force of the lightning ray and it knocked down my surfing board. Katherine died instantly."

Katherine Diaz was preparing for the ISA World Surfing Games, which will take place from May 29 to June 6 in El Salvador. The top seven women at the competition who have yet to qualify will earn a spot at the Tokyo Olympics, where surfing will make its official Olympics debut.

"Katherine embodied the joy and energy that make surfing so special and dear to us all, as a global ambassador of the sport," the International Surfing Association said in a statement Saturday. "She excelled at the international competition level, representing her country with pride at both the ISA World Surfing Games and ISA World Junior Surfing Championship.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to Katherine's family, the surfers of El Salvador, and to all those in the international surfing community whose lives she touched. We will never forget you."

Katherine Diaz also worked as a chef and opened her own business in El Tunco. Her funeral was held Sunday.