Serena Williams' most recent competition was a month ago at the Australian Open. She lost to Naomi Osaka in the semifinals.

March 21 (UPI) -- Tennis star Serena Williams has withdrawn from this week's Miami Open due to recent oral surgery.

Williams pulled out of the tournament Sunday, becoming the latest Grand Slam champion to withdraw from the event. Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer previously announced they were skipping the Miami Open, which starts Tuesday.

The 39-year-old Williams, who lives in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., has won the Miami Open a record eight times. She most recently won the tournament in 2015.

"I'm disappointed to withdraw from the Miami Open because of recent oral surgery," Williams said in a statement. "Miami is a special tournament for me because it's my home. I am sad I won't be able to see the incredible fans this year, but I look forward to coming back soon."

Williams' most recent competition was a month ago at the Australian Open. She lost to Naomi Osaka in the semifinals.