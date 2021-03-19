March 19 (UPI) -- The Virginia Cavaliers finally arrived in Indianapolis for the NCAA men's basketball tournament Friday, becoming the 68th and final team to do so.

The Cavaliers remained in Charlottesville, Va., after a positive COVID-19 test forced them to pull out of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament earlier this month. Virginia withdrew before a semifinal game against Georgia Tech on March 12.

Since pausing team activities, the Cavaliers have conducted daily COVID-19 testing. The arrival of Virginia puts them two sets of negative coronavirus tests away from playing No. 13 seed Ohio on Saturday night.

The defending champion Cavaliers are a No. 4 seed in the West Region in this year's NCAA men's tournament. Virginia won the national championship in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year's NCAA tourney.