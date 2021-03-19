March 19 (UPI) -- Marquette University has fired men's basketball coach Steve Wojciechowski after seven seasons.

The Golden Eagles ended the 2020-21 season with a 13-14 overall record and 8-11 mark in Big East play.

"After a thorough evaluation of our program over the last week, which included multiple conversations with Steve, I concluded that now is the right time for a new leader of our storied program," Marquette athletic director Bill Scholl said in a statement Friday.

"I'm confident that our history of success and our commitment to developing young men who are leaders on and off the court will attract the highest caliber of coaching talent. I want to thank Steve for his dedication to our student-athletes, and for how he represented our men's basketball program and the university. We wish Steve, Lindsay, Jack and Charlie nothing but the best in the future."

During a videoconference Friday, Scholl said he and Wojciechowski met at the end of the season to explore a possible path forward. However, the two were unable to reach an agreement on those next steps.

"We reached one of those forks in the road where we didn't necessarily agree on what some of the right next steps were," Scholl said. "That's when the decision was made that it's probably the right time to go in a new direction."

Wojciechowski guided the Golden Eagles to two NCAA tournament appearances in his seven seasons at the helm. Marquette lost in the first round each time.

The 44-year-old Wojciechowski went 128-95 overall and 59-68 in conference play at the school.

Marquette said Friday it will start a national search immediately for Wojciechowski's replacement.