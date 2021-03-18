The University of Tennessee has paused football activities just ahead of spring practice due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases within the program. Photo by Melinda Fawver/Shutterstock

March 18 (UPI) -- The University of Tennessee has paused football activities due to several positive COVID-19 tests that emerged from within the program, the school announced.

"The Tennessee football program has temporarily paused all team activities out of an abundance of caution after its recent rounds of COVID-19 surveillance testing revealed multiple positive tests among staff members and student-athletes," Tennessee said Wednesday in a news release.

"Upon learning of the positive results, the staff members and student-athletes immediately self-isolated and are taking the appropriate safety measures in accordance with university, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health department guidelines."

The Volunteers are scheduled to start spring practice Tuesday in Knoxville, Tenn. They are schedule to scrimmage at 4 p.m. EDT April 24.

Tennessee posted a 3-7 record last season and fired former coach Jeremy Pruitt on Jan. 18. The Volunteers hired new coach Josh Heupel on Jan. 27.

They face Bowling Green in their first game of the season Sept. 4 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.