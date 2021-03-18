March 18 (UPI) -- Georgia Tech star Moses Wright has been ruled out for the Yellow Jackets' game against Loyola Chicago in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament.

Sources told ESPN, Stadium and CBS Sports on Wednesday that Wright will miss the game Friday in Indianapolis. The Yellow Jackets forward also is expected to miss his team's potential second-round matchup in the tournament.

Wright, the 2020-21 ACC Player of the Year, has averaged 17.4 points, eight rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this season.

Yellow Jackets coach Josh Pastner told reporters Tuesday that the team would be without one player for the first two rounds of the tournament, but did not name the player. He also said that player tested positive for COVID-19.

"Unfortunately, we learned late [Monday] that one member of our travel party did test positive for COVID-19 upon intake testing here in Indianapolis," Pastner said.

"That individual has been isolated in Indianapolis per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and NCAA guidelines. That individual will not be able to participate in our games this weekend."

Pastner also said Tuesday that no other individuals in the team's travel party were identified as close contacts to the player who tested positive. Pastner said the player with COVID-19 is asymptomatic.

The Yellow Jackets face the Ramblers at 4 p.m. EDT Friday at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.