Yulman Stadium at Tulane University in New Orleans will host the HBCU Legacy Bowl on Feb. 12, 2022. Photo by Bobster687/Wikimedia Commons

March 18 (UPI) -- The Black College Football Hall of Fame on Thursday established a new bowl game, which will showcase the best NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl will be held Feb. 12, the Saturday after Super Bowl VLI, at Yulman Stadium at Tulane University in New Orleans. The post-season all-star game will be broadcast live on NFL Network.

"The HBCU Legacy Bowl means opportunity and exposure for HBCU players and coaches," event co-founder and Black College Football Hall of Fame inductee Doug Williams said in a news release.

"We're excited to have this in New Orleans, especially during Black History Month."

About 100 of the top HBCU players will be invited to participate in the event. The NFL, Pro Football Hall of Fame and Tulane University are founding partners of the HBCU Legacy Bowl.