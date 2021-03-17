The BYU men's basketball team is scheduled to play a Sweet 16 game on a Sunday if the team advances to that round, but the day would have to change. Photo by Mark A. Philbrick/BYU Photo/WikiMedia Commons

March 17 (UPI) -- The NCAA will alter its 2021 Division I men's basketball tournament schedule if BYU makes the Sweet 16, due to the Mormon school's policy of not playing games on Sundays, college sports' governing body said.

"That contingency will only be utilized in the event that BYU were to advance to the Sweet 16," NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said in a news release. "If they do not, then there would be no change to dates for any teams for regionals."

Advertisement

The NCAA tournament schedule, released Sunday, has the No. 6 Cougars starting play at 9:40 p.m. EDT Saturday in Indianapolis. They will face UCLA or Michigan State in their first-round game. If the Cougars win their second-round matchup, they would advance to a Sweet 16 game, which is scheduled for March 28 -- a Sunday.

The NCAA said that if BYU advances to the Sweet 16, it will swap the Midwest Region's schedule with the East Region's schedule. That swap would have BYU and fellow East Region teams playing Sweet 16 games March 27 and Elite Eight games March 29 and Midwest teams playing those rounds March 28 and March 30, respectively.

South and West Region Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games would not be impacted by the potential schedule change.

That possible change would cost East Region teams one day of rest between games and give Midwest Region teams an additional rest day.

The 2021 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament starts with a game between Texas Southern and Mount St. Mary's at 5:10 p.m. EDT Thursday in Bloomington, Ind. The First Four matchup airs on TruTV.