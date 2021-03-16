Minnesota men's basketball coach Richard Pitino was fired Monday after he led the Gophers to a 14-15 record this season. File Photo by TonyTheTiger/Wikimedia Commons

March 16 (UPI) -- The University of Minnesota has fired men's basketball coach Richard Pitino after eight seasons at the school.

Minnesota hired Pitino in 2013. The 2017 Big Ten Coach of the Year posted a 141-123 record and went to the NCAA tournament twice during his tenure with the program.

The Golden Gophers went 25-13 in Pitino's first season, won 24 games in 2016-17 and 22 games in 2018-19, but went 14-15 in 2020-21.

"I recently met with Richard and told him that we were moving in a different direction," Minnesota Athletic Director Mark Coyle said Monday in a statement.

"Richard is a tremendous person and coach, and I want to thank him, [wife] Jill and their family for their commitment to Minnesota. We wish them well in their next endeavor."

"Always wanted to represent Minnesota the right way on a daily basis with class and integrity," Pitino tweeted Monday. "Thank you for a special eight years. Fired up for what the future holds!"

Pitino -- the son of Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino -- worked as an assistant coach under his father at Louisville from 2007 through 2009 and again in 2011-12. He held his first head coaching job in 2012-13 at Florida International University in Miami and also worked as an assistant at the College of Charleston, Northeastern, Duquesne and Florida.

"Decisions like this are never easy, but after evaluating this season and the previous eight years of our program under Richard, it is clear to me that new leadership is needed," Coyle added. "We have one of the best practice facilities in the nation, a historic competition venue and a state that produces top-caliber talent.

"This is an extremely attractive job, and we will immediately start a nationwide search for our next head coach."