Daniil Medvedev used his run to the 2021 Australian Open men's singles final and Sunday's victory in the Open 13 final to climb to a career-high No. 2 in the ATP rankings. Photo by Dean Lewins/EPA-EFE

March 16 (UPI) -- Russia's Daniil Medvedev has climbed to No. 2 in the ATP men's tennis singles rankings, swapping spots with Spaniard Rafael Nadal, due to his recent hot streak.

Serbian Novak Djokovic still holds the top spot in the rankings, which were released Monday. He has held that spot for a record 312 total weeks.

Nadal ranks No. 3, followed by Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Top 5.

Roger Federer, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Diego Schwartzman and Matteo Berrettini round out the Top 10 in the rankings.

Medvedev is the first man not named Djokovic, Nadal, Federer or Andy Murray to land in the Top 2 of the rankings since 2005.

The 25-year-old Russian lost to Djokovic in the 2021 Australian Open final Feb. 21 in Melbourne. He beat France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the Open 13 final Sunday in Marseille, France, for his first title of 2021.

Medvedev had two singles titles in 2021, four titles in 2019 and three titles in 2018. He has advanced to the semifinals in two of his last three Grand Slam appearances. He first climbed into the Top 5 on Aug. 8, 2019.

Herbert had the most-significant jump in the ATP rankings. He climbed 20 spots from No. 93 to No. 73 in the world. American Frances Tiafoe moved up eight spots to No. 56. American Taylor Fritz moved from No. 33 to No. 30 in the rankings.

John Isner is the highest-ranked American, but he slid down from No. 26 to No. 27 in the rankings. Americans Reilly Opelka (38), Tommy Paul (51), Tennys Sandgren (58), Sam Querrey (60), Steve Johnson (82), Marcos Giron (85) and Sebastian Korda (92) also rank inside the ATP's Top 100.

The 2021 Miami Open is the next major tournament on the ATP Tour schedule. The Miami Open is from March 24 to April 4 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Federer won the last edition of the tournament in 2019. The 2020 Miami Open was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.