March 15 (UPI) -- UConn Huskies women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the university announced.

Auriemma, 66, isn't experiencing any symptoms and is self-isolating at home, according to the school's new release Monday.

UConn said contact tracing protocols showed Auriemma didn't have close contact with any other team member since Friday. The school added that all Tier I personnel have tested negative for the coronavirus since daily NCAA tournament testing began March 9.

"After we received notification of the positive test result [Sunday], we initiated contact tracing protocols, which included interviewing individual members of the basketball program and in-depth video analysis of practice," said Deena Casiero, UConn's director of sports medicine and head team physician.

"Only household close contacts were identified. Given the fact that we have been doing daily testing for the past seven days, we feel confident that we were able to catch this very early on in the disease process. The remainder of Tier I tested negative [Sunday] and today."

The women's NCAA tournament bracket is scheduled to be revealed Monday night, with games beginning in the San Antonio area Sunday.

The Huskies are set to depart for San Antonio on Tuesday morning. According to CDC and Connecticut Department of Public Health guidelines, Auriemma will remain in isolation for 10 days and can return to the team March 24, which is the final day of second-round tournament games.

UConn didn't reveal who will serve as interim head coach for the start of the NCAA tournament. Associate head coach Chris Dailey has filled in on an interim basis in previous instances in which Auriemma was unable to coach.

"I'm feeling well but disappointed that I will be away from the team for the next several days," Auriemma said in a statement. "Fortunately, I have a great coaching staff who will lead us during my absence."

The Huskies (24-1) ended the regular season on a 14-game winning streak. UConn won the Big East regular-season and tournament championships.