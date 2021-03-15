March 15 (UPI) -- Stanford, UConn, North Carolina State and South Carolina received No. 1 seeds in this year's NCAA women's basketball tournament, with the Cardinal earning the top overall seed.

The women's bracket reveal Monday night came shortly after UConn's announcement that head coach Geno Auriemma tested positive for COVID-19. According to the school's news release, the 66-year-old coach isn't experiencing any symptoms and is self-isolating at home.

Advertisement

The Huskies are scheduled to depart for San Antonio on Tuesday morning and will play High Point on Sunday, when the opening round of the women's tournament tips off. If the Huskies win, they will play their second-round matchup on March 23, with Auriemma eligible to return to the team on March 24.

N.C. State, which made the 1998 Women's Final Four as a fourth seed, is a No. 1 seed for the first time in program history. The Wolfpack are the only one of the top seeds who haven't won a national championship.

UConn has captured 11 NCAA titles, while Stanford has won twice. South Carolina has one national title.

The four regions are named after San Antonio landmarks. Stanford is in the Alamo Region, while UConn is in the River Walk Region. N.C. State is in the Mercado Region, and South Carolina is in the Hemisfair Region.

Advertisement

The entirety of the women's tournament will take place in Texas because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Along with San Antonio as a site, other early-round games will be staged in Austin and San Marcos. The Sweet 16 and on will be held at San Antonio's Alamodome.

The Women's Final Four is scheduled for April 2, with the national championship game set for April 4.

Below is the full March Madness bracket for each region, along with the tournament's schedule and game locations.

Alamo Region (First Round):

No. 1 Stanford (25-2) vs. No. 16 Utah Valley (13-6), Sunday

No. 8 Oklahoma State (18-8) vs. No. 9 Wake Forest (12-12), Sunday

No. 5 Missouri State (21-2) vs. No. 12 UC Davis (13-2), Monday

No. 4 Arkansas (19-8) vs. No. 13 Wright State (18-7), Monday

No. 6 Oregon (13-8) vs. No. 11 South Dakota (19-5), Monday

No. 3 Georgia (20-6) vs. No. 14 Drexel (14-8), Monday

No. 7 Northwestern (15-8) vs. No. 10 UCF (16-4), Monday

No. 2 Louisville (23-3) vs. No. 15 Marist (18-3), Monday

River Walk Region (First Round):

No. 1 UConn (24-1) vs. No. 16 High Point (22-6), Sunday

No. 8 Syracuse (14-8) vs. No. 9 South Dakota State (21-3), Sunday

No. 5 Iowa (18-9) vs. No. 12 Central Michigan (18-8), Sunday

No. 4 Kentucky (17-8) vs. No. 13 Idaho State (22-3), Sunday

No. 6 Michigan (14-5) vs. No. 11 FGCU (26-2), Sunday

No. 3 Tennessee (16-7) vs. No. 14 MTSU (17-7), Sunday

No. 7 Virginia Tech (14-9) vs. No. 10 Marquette (19-6), Sunday

Advertisement

No. 2 Baylor (25-2) vs. No. 15 Jackson State (18-5), Sunday

Mercado Region (First Round):

No. 1 N.C. State (20-2) vs. No. 16 N.C. A&T (14-2), Sunday

No. 8 South Florida (18-3) vs. No. 9 Washington State (12-11), Sunday

No. 5 Gonzaga (23-3) vs. No. 12 Belmont (20-5), Monday

No. 4 Indiana (18-5) vs. No. 13 VCU (16-10), Monday

No. 6 Rutgers (14-4) vs. No. 11 BYU (18-5), Monday

No. 3 Arizona (16-5) vs. No. 14 Stony Brook (15-5), Monday

No. 7 Iowa State (16-10) vs. No. 10 Michigan State (15-8), Monday

No. 2 Texas A&M (23-2) vs. No. 15 Troy (22-5), Monday

Hemisfair Region (First Round):

No. 1 South Carolina (22-4) vs. No. 16 Mercer (19-6), Sunday

No. 8 Oregon State (11-7) vs. No. 9 Florida State (10-8), Sunday

No. 5 Georgia Tech (15-8) vs. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin (24-2), Sunday

No. 4 West Virginia (21-6) vs. No. 13 Lehigh (10-5), Sunday

No. 6 Texas (18-9) vs. No. 11 Bradley (17-11), Monday

No. 3 UCLA (16-5) vs. No. 14 Wyoming (14-9), Monday

No. 7 Alabama (16-9) vs. No. 10 North Carolina (13-10), Monday

No. 2 Maryland (24-2) vs. No. 15 Mount St. Mary's (17-6), Monday

2021 Women's Tournament Round-by-Round Dates:

First Round: March 21-22 at the Alamodome (two courts), Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center and UTSA Convocation Center

Second Round: March 23-24 at the Alamodome (two courts), Bill Greehey Arena and UTSA Convocation Center

Sweet 16: March 27-28 at the Alamodome (two courts)

Advertisement

Elite Eight: March 29-30 at the Alamodome (two courts)

Women's Final Four: April 2 at the Alamodome

National Championship: April 4 at the Alamodome

How to Watch:

The NCAA women's tournament will be aired on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. Viewers can also watch the tournament through the WatchESPN app.