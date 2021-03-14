March 14 (UPI) -- The Gonzaga Bulldogs received the No. 1 overall seed in this year's NCAA men's basketball tournament after their undefeated regular season.
Baylor, Illinois and Michigan were awarded the other top seeds by the selection committee Sunday.
Gonzaga (26-0) cruised through the regular season and the West Coast Conference tournament, winning every game except one by double digits.
The Zags, who have won a school-record 30 consecutive games over two seasons, are the first team since Kentucky in 2015 to enter the NCAA tourney with an undefeated record.
The Bulldogs are chasing the 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers, the last team to finish a season undefeated.
Baylor was on Gonzaga's heels for most of the season, having lost only one game before falling to Oklahoma State on Friday in the Big 12 tournament. The Bears (22-2) are a No. 1 seed in the men's tournament for the first time in program history.
Illinois claimed its No. 1 seed less than an hour after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in overtime to win the Big Ten championship. The Fighting Illini (23-6) have won 14 of their last 15 games entering the NCAA tournament.
Michigan lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament to finish the 2020-21 season with a 20-4 record. It is the Wolverines' first No. 1 seed in the tournament since 1993.
The Big Ten leads all conferences with nine teams in this year's 68-team tournament, which will take place in or around Indianapolis due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It marks the first time in the history of the tournament that a single state will host it.
The NCAA announced in February that it will allow 25% capacity for games.
The coronavirus pandemic shut down last year's tournament, the first cancellation in its 82-year history.
Below is the full March Madness bracket for each region, along with the tournament's schedule and game locations. Game times have yet to be announced.
West Region (First Round):
No. 1 Gonzaga (26-0) vs. No. 16 Norfolk State (16-7) or Appalachian State (17-11), Saturday
No. 8 Oklahoma (15-10) vs. No. 9 Missouri (16-9), Saturday
No. 5 Creighton (20-8) vs. No. 12 UC Santa Barbara (22-4), Saturday
No. 4 Virginia (18-6) vs. No. 13 Ohio (16-7), Saturday
No. 6 USC (22-7) vs. No. 11 Wichita State (16-5) or Drake (25-4), Saturday
No. 3 Kansas (20-8) vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington (16-7), Saturday
No. 7 Oregon (20-6) vs. No. 10 VCU (19-7), Saturday
No. 2 Iowa (21-8) vs. No. 15 Grand Canyon (17-6), Saturday
South Region (First Round):
No. 1 Baylor (22-2) vs. No. 16 Hartford (15-8), Friday
No. 8 North Carolina (18-10) vs. No. 9 Wisconsin (17-12), Friday
No. 5 Villanova (16-6) vs. No. 12 Winthrop (23-1), Friday
No. 4 Purdue (18-9) vs. No. 13 North Texas (17-9), Friday
No. 6 Texas Tech (17-10) vs. No. 11 Utah State (20-8), Friday
No. 3 Arkansas (22-6) vs. No. 14 Colgate (14-1), Friday
No. 7 Florida (14-9) vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech (15-6), Friday
No. 2 Ohio State (21-9) vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts (16-10), Friday
Midwest Region (First Round):
No. 1 Illinois (23-6) vs. No. 16 Drexel (12-7), Friday
No. 8 Loyola Chicago (24-4) vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech (17-8), Friday
No. 5 Tennessee (18-8) vs. No. 12 Oregon State (17-12), Friday
No. 4 Oklahoma State (20-8) vs. No. 13 Liberty (23-5), Friday
No. 6 San Diego State (23-4) vs. No. 11 Syracuse (16-9), Friday
No. 3 West Virginia (18-9) vs. No. 14 Morehead State (23-7), Friday
No. 7 Clemson (16-7) vs. No. 10 Rutgers (15-11), Friday
No. 2 Houston (24-3) vs. No. 15 Cleveland State (19-7), Friday
East Region (First Round):
No. 1 Michigan (20-4) vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary's (12-10) or Texas Southern (16-8), Saturday
No. 8 LSU (18-9) vs. No. 9 St. Bonaventure (16-4), Saturday
No. 5 Colorado (22-8) vs. No. 12 Georgetown (13-12), Saturday
No. 4 Florida State (16-6) vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro (21-8), Saturday
No. 6 BYU (20-6) vs. No. 11 Michigan State (15-12) or UCLA (17-9), Saturday
No. 3 Texas (19-7) vs. No. 14 Abilene Christian (23-4), Saturday
No. 7 UConn (15-7) vs. No. 10 Maryland (16-13), Saturday
No. 2 Alabama (24-6) vs. No. 15 Iona (12-5), Saturday
2021 March Madness Round-by-Round Dates:
First Four: Thursday at Mackey Arena and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
First Round: Friday and Saturday at Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum and Lucas Oil Stadium
Second Round: March 21-22 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum and Lucas Oil Stadium
Sweet 16: March 27-28 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and Hinkle Fieldhouse
Elite Eight: March 29-30 at Lucas Oil Stadium
Final Four: April 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium
NCAA Championship Game: April 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium
How to Watch:
CBS and Turner Sports will televise the NCAA tournament once again, with games being aired on CBS, truTV, TNT and TBS. Viewers can also watch the tournament through the March Madness Live website or the March Madness Live app.