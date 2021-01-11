Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops and ex-Eastern Illinois star quarterback Tony Romo headline the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame class, it was announced Monday.

Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer of USC, Clemson running back C.J. Spiller, Kansas State tailback Darren Sproles and Tennessee linebacker Al Wilson also were selected for enshrinement this year.

"We are extremely proud to announce the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class," National Football Foundation chairman Archie Manning said in a statement. "Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments."

North Carolina offensive tackle Harris Barton, Arizona State defensive back David Fulcher, Miami linebacker Dan Morgan, Texas defensive tackle Kenneth Sims, Notre Dame offensive tackle Aaron Taylor and Iowa defensive end Andre Tippett rounded out the player inductees for the 2021 class.

Former Florida A&M head coach Rudy Hubbard joined Stoops as the only coaches inducted this year.

The 2021 class will officially be inducted during the National Football Foundation awards dinner on Dec. 7. The ceremony also will include the 2020 class after last year's event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.