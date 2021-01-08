Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Clemson's next two men's basketball games have been postponed after a positive COVID-19 test within the Tigers' program, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday.

The Tigers, who have temporarily paused all team activities, were scheduled to play at the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday and at the Syracuse Orange on Tuesday.

"The postponements follow a positive test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the Clemson men's basketball team," the ACC said in a statement Friday.

As a result of the postponements, Syracuse and North Carolina -- originally scheduled to play Jan. 2 -- will now square off Tuesday in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Clemson (9-1) is ranked No. 18 in this week's coaches poll after jumping out to an 8-1 start and then edging N.C. State in overtime Tuesday.

Nick is getting it done pic.twitter.com/FOEFUlpY9m— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) January 6, 2021

The Tigers' next scheduled game is Jan. 16 against the Virginia Cavaliers.