Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Alabama players dominated the 2021 Home Depot College Football Awards, as Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith, Alex Leatherwood, Najee Harris and Landon Dickerson each claimed honors for the Crimson Tide.

The award winners were announced on Thursday ahead of the Crimson Tide's College Football Playoff National Championship game appearance against Ohio State on Monday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Jones claimed the Davey O'Brien Award, an honor given to the best quarterback in the country. The All-American has thrown for 4,036 yards, 36 scores and had four interceptions in 12 games this season.

"It's just a great story of perseverance," Jones told ESPN. "A lot of people have helped me get where I am.

"I still have a lot of work left to do. It's definitely and honor to win this award and to be up there with the greats of college football."

Smith won the Fred Biletnikoff Award, an honor given to the best wide receiver. The Heisman Trophy winner has 105 catches for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. Smith on Thursday also claimed the Maxwell Award, which is given to the best all-around player in college football.

Harris was named the best running back in college football and received the Doak Walker Award for his efforts. He has 1,387 yards and 24 rushing scores this season.

Leatherwood won the Outland Trophy as the nation's best interior lineman. Dickerson claimed the Rimington Trophy, which is given annually to the best center.

Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins won the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation's top defensive player. Miami kicker Jose Borregales won the Lou Groza Award as the best kicker.

Georgia Tech punter Pressley Harvin III became the first Black player to ever win the Ray Guy Award, which is given to the best punter.

TCU safety Trevon Moehrig won the Jim Thorpe Award as the best defensive back. Florida's Kyle Pitts was named the nation's top tight end with the John Mackey Award.