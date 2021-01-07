MIAMI, Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs said the Buckeyes won't play "scared" when they face Alabama on Monday in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

One Buckeyes defender even welcomes the challenge of a one-on-one matchup with Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith, one of the most-explosive players in college football history.

"I mean, we're going to go play," Coombs said Wednesday on a Zoom video conference. "I don't think you can play a game scared. I think that would be probably the worst thing you could do.

"But you have to also acknowledge when you're playing teams that are really, really good at what they do. And they are and we acknowledge that, so we understand the challenge that's ahead of us and we're preparing to play."

Smith and Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones had one of the most prolific offenses in the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2020.

Smith hauled in 105 catches for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns in 12 games. Jones led the nation in completion percentage and had 36 touchdown passes and just four interceptions.

The Crimson Tide also have running back Najee Harris in their backfield. Harris had 1,733 yards from scrimmage and 27 touchdowns this season.

Smith and Harris are the only teammates in FBS history to have at least 20 receiving scores and 20 rushing scores, respectively, in the same season.

Stopping Harris will be more of a team effort, but Smith and Buckeyes cornerback Shaun Wade want to face off on an island.

"You already know who I want to go up against," Wade said. "But at the end of the day we're just focused on this win and the way of getting the win.

RELATED Alabama WR DeVonta Smith wins 2020 Heisman Memorial Trophy

"What coach Coombs says every day is 'we've got to win by one point to get the National Championship.'"

Coombs and Wade touted Smith's route-running, sure hands, speed, blocking and habit for making big plays. Smith could still see plenty of double coverage due to his ability to take over a game, but his one-on-one battles with Wade will provide a glimpse into each player's NFL future.

"I'm just looking forward to my last game," Smith said. "I'm only guaranteed this last one, so I'm looking forward to getting to play against [Wade]."

Smith is a projected Top 10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, while Wade is a fringe first-round selection. Jones and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields also are expected to be selected in the first round.

The Buckeyes and Crimson Tide kick off at 8 p.m. EST at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama is an eight-point favorite on most sports-betting websites.