Moments from the 2019 Wimbledon Championship

Serbian Novak Djokovic holds the Wimbledon championship trophy after winning the men's singles match against Swiss Roger Federer at Wimbledon on Sunday. Djokovic won the match 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 13-12. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Romanian Simona Halep celebrates with Wimbledon championship trophy after after winning the women's singles match against American Serena Williams on Saturday. Halep won the match 6-2, 6-2. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Romanian Simona Halep celebrates after defeating American Serena Williams in the 2019 women's singles final at Wimbledon on Saturday. Halep won the match 6-2, 6-2. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Romanian Simona Halep returns the ball against American Serena Williams in the Wimbledon women's final Saturday. Halep won the match 6-2, 6-2. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Romanian Simona Halep celebrates after defeating American Serena Williams to win the Wimbledon's women's single title. Halep won the match 6-2, 6-2. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

American Serena Williams shows anger emotion during the Wimbledon women's singles final match against Romanian Simona Halep on Saturday. Halep won the match 6-2, 6-2. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

American Serena Williams displays frustration during the Wimbledon women's singles final match against Romanian Simona Halep on Saturday. Halep won the match 6-2, 6-2. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates in his Semi-Final match with Swiss Roger Federer at Wimbledon on Friday. Federer won the match 7-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Swiss Roger Federer celebrates victory in his Semi-Final match with Spain's Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon on Friday. Federer won the match 7-6,1-6, 6-3, 6-4. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Swiss Roger Federer returns the ball in his Semi-Final match with Spain's Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon on Friday. Federer won the match 7-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Swiss Roger Federer celebrates victory in his Semi-Final match with Spain's Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon on Friday. Federer won the match 7-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates victory in his Semi-Final match with Robert Bautista-Agut of Spain on Friday. Djokovic won the match 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Djokovic dives for the ball in his Semi-Final match with Bautista-Agut. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Bautista-Agut returns the ball in his Semi-Final match with Djokovic. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Svitolina returns the ball in her Semi-Final match with Halep. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Strycova screams during her Semi-Final match with Williams. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Williams (R) consoles competitor Strycova after her victory. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Serena Williams of the U.S. returns the ball in her Semi-Final match with Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic on Thursday. Williams won the match 6-1-6-2. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Halep returns the ball in her Semi-Final match with Svitolina. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Simona Halep of Romania celebrates victory in her Semi-Final match with Elina Svitolina of Ukraine on Thursday. Halep won the match 6-1-6-3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Querrey returns the ball in his Quarter-Final match against Nadal. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates during his Quarter-Final match against Sam Querrey of the U.S. on Wednesday. Nadal won the match 7-5,6-2,6-2. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Nishikori returns the ball in his Quarter-Final match with Federer. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates his win in his Quarter-Final match with Kei Nishikori of Japan on Tuesday. Federer won the match 4-6,6-1,6-4.6-4. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Bautista returns the ball in his Quarter-Final match with Pella. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Goffin returns the ball in his Quarter-Final match with Djokovic. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Guido Pella of Argentina returns the ball in his Quarter-Final match with Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain. Agut won the match 7-5,6-4,3-6,6-3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Serena Williams of the U.S. and Andy Murray of Britain discuss tactics in their third round Mixed Doubles match against Bruno Soares of Brazil and Nicole Melichar of the U.S. on Wednesday. Soares and Melichar won the match 6-3,4-6,6-2. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball in his Quarter-Final match with David Goffin of Belgium on Wednesday. Djokovic won the match 6-4,6-0,6-2. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Williams returns the ball with Murray. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Williams and Murray returned the ball in their second round mixed doubles match. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Williams high fives Murray in their second round mixed doubles match against Fabrice Martin of France and Raquel Atawo of the U.S. on Tuesday. Williams and Murray won the match 6-4,6-1. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Konta congratulates Strycova in her Quarter-Final victory. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Elina Svitolina of Romania returns the ball in her Quarter-Final match with Karolina Muchova of Russia on Tuesday. Svitolina won the match 7,5-6-4. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic returns the ball in her Quarter-Final match with Johanna Konta of Britain. Strycova won the match 7,6-6-1. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Halep returns the ball in her Quarter-Final match with Shuai. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Zhang Shuai of China returns the ball in her Quarter-Final match with Simona Halep of Romania at Wimbledon. Halep won the match 7,6-6-1. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Williams celebrates in her Quarter-Final match with Riske. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Williams returns the ball in her Quarter-Final match with Alison Riske of the U.S. on Tuesday. Williams won the match 6-4,4-6,6-3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Williams (R) shakes the hand of her competitor Riske. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Williams has a medical time out. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Kei Nishikori of Japan returns the ball in his fourth round match against Mikhail Kukushkin of Russia. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball in his fourth round match against Ugo Hubert of France. Djokovic defeated Hubert 6-3,6-2,6-3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Kukushkin returns the ball in his match against Nishikori. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Roger Federer of Switzerland returns the ball in his fourth round match against Matteo Berrettini of Italy. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Williams questions a call in her fourth round match against Navarro. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Serena Williams of the U.S. returns the ball in her fourth round match against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain on Monday. Williams defeated Navarro 6-2, 6-2. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Cori Gauff of the U.S. returns the ball in her fourth round match against Simona Halep of Romania. Halep defeated Gauff 6-3, 6-3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Roger Federer of Switzerland returns the ball in his third round match against Lucas Pouille of France on Saturday. Federer won the match 7-5,6-2,7-6. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Serena Williams of the U.S. high fives Andy Murray of Britain in their first round mixed doubles match against Alexa Guarachi of Chile and Andreas Mies of Germany on Saturday. Williams and Murray won the match 6-4,6-1. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Britain’s Johanna Konta returns against American Sloane Stephens in the third round match at Wimbledon on Saturday. Konta defeated Stephens. 3-6, 6-4,6-1. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Spain’s Rafael Nadal returns against France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the third round match at Wimbledon on Saturday. Nadal defeated Tsonga 6-2, 6-3,6-2. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates victory against France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the third round match at Wimbledon on Saturday9. Nadal defeated Tsonga 6-2, 6-3, 6-2. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

American Serena Williams returns the ball in her third round match with German Julia Georges at Wimbledon on Saturday. Williams won the match 6-4, 6-3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Australian Ashleigh Barty returns in her third round match with Britain’s Harriet Dart at Wimbledon on Saturday. Barty won the match 6-1, 6-1. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

American Serena Williams celebrates victory in her third round match with German Julia Georges at Wimbledon on Saturday. Williams won the match 6-4, 6-3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Cori Gauff of the U.S. celebrates victory in her third round match against Polona Hercog of Slovakia on Friday. Gauff won the match 3-6,7-6, 7-5. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Gauff returns the ball in her third round match with Hercog. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball in his third round match with Hubert Hurkacz of Poland. Djokovic won the match 7-5,6-7, 6-1,6-4. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Anderson returns the ball in his third round match against Pella. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Guido Pella of Argentina returns the ball against Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the third round match. Pella won 6-4, 6-3, 7-6. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Rafael Nadal of Spain returns against Nick Kyrgios of Australia in the second round match on Thursday. Nadal won the match 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 7-6. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Kyrgios grimaces during play against Nadal. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Serena Williams of the U.S. pumps her fist after defeating Kaja Juvan of Slovenia in the second round match. Williams won the match 2-6, 6-2, 6-4. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Jay Clarke of Britain in the second round match. Federer defeated Clarke 6-1,7-6,6-2. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Kei Nishikori of Japan in action against Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the second round match. Nishikori defeated Norrie 6-4,6-4,6-0. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Taylor Fritz of the U.S. in action against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in the second round match on Thursday. Struff defeated Fritz 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Sloane Stephens of the U.S. in action against Yafan Wang of China in the second round match. Stephens defeated Wang 6-0,6-1. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Ashleigh Barty of Australia in action against Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium in the second round match. Barty defeated Van Uytvanck 6-1, 6-3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Cori Gauff of the U.S. in action against Slovakian Magdalena Rybarikova in their second round match on Wednesday. Gauff won the match 6-2.6-3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Veronica Kudermetova of Russia in action against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in their second round match. Wozniacki won 7-6, 6-3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in action against Veronica Kudermetova of Russia in their second round match. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Kudermetova in action against Wozniacki. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Denis Kudla of the U.S. in their second round match on Wednesday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Verdsasco in action against Edmund. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Kyle Edmund of Britain in action against Fernando Verdasco of Spain in their second round match on Wednesday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Watson in action against Kontaveit in the second round match. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in action against Heather Watson of Britain in the second round match on Wednesday. Kontaveit won the match 7-5,6-1. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Opelka in action against Wawrinka in the second round match. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in action against Reilly Opelka of the U.S. in the second round match at Wimbledon on Wednesday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Maria Sharapova of Russia serves in her first round match against Pauline Parmentier of France. Sharapova retired hurt and lost the match. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Williams celebrates victory over Gatto-Konticone. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates victory over Giulia Gatto-Konticone of Italy in her first round match on Tuesday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Rafa Nadal of Spain serves during his first round match against Yuichi Sugita of Japan. Nadal won the match 6-3, 6-1, 6-3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Nick Kyrgios of Australia defeats Jordan Thompson of Australia in his first round match. Kyrgios won the match 7-6,3-6,7-6,0-6,6,6-1. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, watches Roger Federer of Switzerland defeat Lloyd Harris of South Africa in his first round match on Tuesday. Federer won the match 3-6,6-1,6-2,6-2. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Federer defeats Harris in his first round match. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Williams plays a backhand during her first round defeat. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Gauff plays a backhand as she defeats Williams in the first round match. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Gauff also became the youngest competitor since 1991 to win in the first round of the ladies' singles. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI |

License Photo Cori "Coco" Gauff at 15 years old is the youngest player ever to qualify for Wimbledon. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI |

Cori Gauff (L) of the U.S. defeats Venus Williams of the U.S. in the first round match at Wimbledon on Monday. Gauff defeated Williams 6-4, 6-4. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic celebrates victory in his first-round match against Alexander Zverev of Germany on Monday. Vesely beat Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Zverev reacts in defeat in his first round match against Vesely. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Osaka plays a backhand against Putintseva. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Putintseva plays a forehand in her match. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts in her first-round match against Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan on Monday. Putintseva beat Osaka 7-6, 6-2. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Fabbiano plays a forehand in his first round match against Tsitsipas. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts in his first round match against Thomas Fabbiano of Italy. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Kohlschreiber plays a forehand in his match against Djokovic. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo