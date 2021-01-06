Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Clemson Tigers star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the likely No. 1 overall pick, announced Wednesday he will skip his senior season and enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

"My time here has been amazing, and I'll be a Clemson Tiger forever," Lawrence said in a video posted on social media. "... Looking back on it, I hope my legacy is that I was a great teammate and a great person overall, more than how I played. It's how I treated people. I want that to be the main thing I'm known for."

Lawrence guided Clemson to a national championship as a freshman in 2018 and won his first 25 starts at the school before losing to LSU in last year's College Football Playoff title game. He reached the College Football Playoff in all three years of his career at Clemson.

The 21-year-old Lawrence finished behind Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith for this year's Heisman Memorial Trophy, which was awarded Tuesday night in a virtual ceremony.

Over his three years, Lawrence finished third in school history in passing yards (10,098) and second in touchdown passes (90).

"To all my teammates over the past three years, it's been the most fun ride I've been on," Lawrence said. "I'll look back on these last three years and have the best memories."

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to choose Lawrence with the No. 1 overall selection in April's NFL Draft.