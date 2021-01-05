Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Alabama Crimson Tide star wide receiver DeVonta Smith was awarded the 2020 Heisman Memorial Trophy during a virtual ceremony Tuesday night.

Smith beat out Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask for college football's most prestigious award. He becomes the third player from Alabama to claim the trophy, joining running backs Mark Ingram (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015).

The 22-year-old Smith also is the first receiver to win the Heisman since Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991.

Smith leads the Football Bowl Subdivision in receptions (105), receiving yards (1,641) and receiving touchdowns (20) this season. He has dropped only two passes in 2020.