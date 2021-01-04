Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Villanova has paused all men's basketball activities again because of ongoing COVID-19 issues within the program, the school announced Monday.

The Wildcats also said the team's next three games have been postponed due to the coronavirus complications. Villanova was scheduled to play DePaul on Tuesday, Marquette on Friday and Xavier on Jan. 13.

Villanova paused team activities last week after head coach Jay Wright and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the Wildcats' game against Xavier -- which was scheduled for Saturday -- was postponed.

"We are obviously going through a tough time right now in our program," Wright said in a statement Monday. "We had quarantined for 10 days with nine consecutive days of negative tests for all players. On the 11th day of our quarantine, we practiced together for the first time [Sunday]. We test every day before practice.

"So, today we were getting ready to practice and head to DePaul this afternoon, and we learned we had two positive tests from players. That immediately shuts us down and puts us into a 10-day quarantine at least. That's what we know exactly at this time. We're in that mode of trying to figure that out."

Villanova, ranked No. 3 in the coaches poll, holds an 8-1 record this season but hasn't played since a Dec. 23 victory over Marquette.

Meanwhile, Boston University and Holy Cross will both wear masks during Tuesday's men's college basketball game between the schools.

The game is believed to be the first in men's college basketball this season in which both teams will don masks on the court. Boston University has mandated that all of its opponents wear masks during games on the school's campus this season, according to ESPN and Stadium.

Here's another look at how BU is wearing their masks during today's game. https://t.co/BfaZ7evukp pic.twitter.com/aK5wbEKmwZ— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 4, 2021

The Terriers and Holy Cross played each other Monday, with Boston University players wearing masks while on the court. Holy Cross did not, but will be required to in Tuesday's rematch since the game is on BU's campus.