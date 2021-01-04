Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day believes star quarterback Justin Fields will play in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Alabama next week.

During a virtual press conference Monday, Day didn't reveal specifics of the injury but said Fields is expected to suit up against the Crimson Tide on Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

"Justin is such a competitive guy, he wasn't going to come off the field," Day said. "That's just the way he's wired. It was a pretty amazing performance. The next day, his comment to me was he felt better waking up in the morning than he expected.

"We'll keep working through the week and have a great week of preparation and get ready to play Monday night."

Fields took a big hit to his rib area late in the first half of Friday's game against Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Despite the hard shot, he remained in the game and threw a Sugar Bowl-record six touchdown passes.

Following the game, Fields said he received an injection to be able to stay in the game but was in pain every time he threw a pass.

Behind Fields, the Buckeyes cruised to a 49-28 win over Clemson to reach the CFP title game. Alabama beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 31-14 to advance to the national championship game.

No. 3 Ohio State is scheduled to face the top-ranked Crimson Tide at 8 p.m. EST on Jan. 11.