Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis will be one of the sites used for 2021 Division I men's basketball tournament games. Photo by Nick Lashbrook/Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Indianapolis will host the majority of the 2021 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament's 67 games from mid-March through early April, the NCAA announced Monday.

"This is a historic moment for NCAA members and the state of Indiana," NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a news release. "We have worked tirelessly to reimagine a tournament structure that maintains our unique championship opportunity for college athletes.

"The reality of today's announcement was possible thanks to the tremendous leadership of our membership, local authorities and staff."

The NCAA -- college sports' governing body -- said it will continue to work with local officials to determine if fans can attend games at any of the venues. Some family members of players and coaches will be allowed to attend.

Selection Sunday, the annual day that teams find out if they earned a spot in the tournament, is planned for March 14. Tournament play starts March 16 and 17. The Final Four is scheduled for April 3 and 5.

"The NCAA is partnering with a local health provider to administer COVID-19 testing within the controlled environment for players, coaching staffs, administrators and officials," the NCAA release said.

"The Marion County Health Department has approved medical protocols shared by the NCAA and will continue collaborating with the NCAA leading up to and during the championship."

Ball State, Butler, the Horizon League, Indiana, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and Purdue will lend their facilities and staffs to assist the city in hosting the tournament.

Several basketball courts also will be set up inside the Indiana Convention Center, which will be used as a practice facility.

In Indianapolis, tournament games will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhous, and Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington also will host games. Tournament contests will air on TBS, CBS, TNT, tru TV and other CBS Sports and Turner Sports digital platforms.

"This is going to be complicated and difficult; there's no question about that," NCAA senior vice president Dan Gavitt said in Monday's release.

"We appreciate the collaboration among the men's basketball committee and staff, our hosts and local organizers, the staffs at each practice and competition venue, and our broadcast and corporate partners. We will all pull together and stage a terrific national championship."

Last year's men's and women's basketball tournaments were canceled -- for the first time in history -- due to the coronavirus pandemic.

San Antonio and the surrounding region is expected to host the 2021 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament from late March through early April.

The NCAA also said Monday that it plans to donate thousands of masks throughout Indiana before the tournament to promote a "Mask Madness" initiative.