Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Marshall head football coach Doc Holliday will not return to the school next season, concluding his 11-year tenure with the Thundering Herd.

Holliday announced Monday on social media that university president Jerry Gilbert told him the school wouldn't be extending his contract, which was set to expire in late June.

"I want to thank Doc Holliday for the leadership he has provided this program over the past 11 seasons," Marshall director of athletics Mike Hamrick said in a statement. "In addition to his success on the field, he ran a clean program, graduated his student-athletes and prepared young men for life after football."

Holliday posted an 85-54 record at Marshall, including a 55-30 mark in conference play. He won a Conference USA title in 2014 and earned three division championships.

This past season, Holliday won Conference USA Coach of the Year honors for the second time.

"As the head football coach for Marshall, I've always strived to build and leave the program better than I found it," Holliday wrote on Twitter. "The program and players are the most important thing, more important than any individual coach or staff who has had the privilege to be in Huntington. I'm proud to leave the program in a great place."

Marshall began the 2020 season with seven straight wins before losing its final three games. The Thundering Herd lost to UAB in the Conference USA championship and to Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl.

The 63-year-old Holliday guided Marshall to eight bowl appearances. He took over the program after the 2009 season.